  11 Stadiums Shedding Light on the Future of Sports Architecture

11 Stadiums Shedding Light on the Future of Sports Architecture

11 Stadiums Shedding Light on the Future of Sports Architecture

When the groundbreaking ceremony for the world’s largest soccer stadium in Guangzhou was announced on April 16th, the most controversial aspect of the project was not its $1.7 billion price tag, but its bold lotus shape causing a backlash from the local architectural community but praise from the general public.

Architects far and wide heavily criticized the work as another figurative landmark representing the outdated taste of high profile clients, while the public sang praise for its straightforward representation of Chinese culture, prompting us to question: what is the future of sports architecture?

Courtesy of Evergrade Group
Courtesy of Evergrade Group

Just like this new stadium, many other ongoing large scale projects around the world have prompted a reflection on the future of sports architecture. We have compiled a list of 11 unbuilt stadiums, representing essential features of sustainability and good user experience.

Quzhou Sports Campus / MAD Architects

Quzhou, China

Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

Oakland Athletics Stadium / BIG+Gensler+Field Operations

Oakland, the United States

Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

Pikara Stadium / SANAA

Kagawa, Japan

Courtesy of SANAA
Courtesy of SANAA
Courtesy of SANAA
Courtesy of SANAA

Feyenoord Stadium / OMA

Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

Munich's Olympic Park Arena / 3XN

Munich, Germany

Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will

Forest Green Rovers Stadium / Zaha Hadid Architects

Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Lusail Stadium / Foster + Partners

Lusail, Qatar

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

​Mohammed bin Rashid Stadium / Perkins+Will

Dubai, UAE

Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will

Chelsea FC Stadium / Herzog & de Meuron

London, the United Kingdom

Courtesy of Herzog & De Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & De Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & De Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & De Meuron

Fadil-Vokrri Stadium / Tabanlioglu

Pristina, Kosovo

Courtesy of Tabanlioglu
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu

Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Complex / AECOM

Los Angles, the United States

Courtesy of AECOM
Courtesy of AECOM
Courtesy of AECOM
Courtesy of AECOM
Cite: Milly Mo. "11 Stadiums Shedding Light on the Future of Sports Architecture" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938391/what-is-the-future-of-sports-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

