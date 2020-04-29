JKMM Architects Design the Finnish Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020

The Finland Pavilion for Expo Dubai 2020 draws inspiration from Finnish nature, design, and innovation. Imagined by JKMM Architects, the project also takes on elements from the local context, with tent-like features.

Located in the Mobility district, the Finnish Pavilion embraces the concept of sustainability. In fact, expanding the theme to include mobility of people, mobility of goods, and mobile data, the design proposal aims to generate opportunities to connect “minds globally in order to find solutions to human challenges”. Divided into two levels, the pavilion holds an open central void surrounded by the main exhibition hall at the ground floor, while the second floor puts in place a multifunction area, “bringing the meeting of minds to a deeper level”. With all premises accessible to everyone, the pavilion assures efficient flows.

Incorporating visually both Finnish and Arabic features, the Finland Pavilion is a meeting space, a fusion of cultures, a sort of Finnish Majilis, a bridge where connections can be fostered. With a while entrance, giving the illusion of stepping into a tent, the pavilion puts in place five main elements, that come together to create a whole: lake, stone, gorge, snow cape, and sail.

Lakes, key elements of finish nature, are represented by two shallow water pools, surrounding the pavilion. Finnish granite covers the ground surfaces while a light exterior envelope gently embraces the inner body of the pavilion. The central gorge space, covered with curved wooden surfaces, is a sculptural multifunctional space ideal to greet visitors. Finally, the pavilion’s signboard is placed as a separate sail-like element at the front plaza.

With Finland being the first country to create a road map to a circular economy, the pavilion will portray these sustainable principles in the design and construction process. In fact, the Snow Cape will be built almost entirely using material from the local market, reducing the environmental burden caused by unnecessary logistics and transportation. Moreover, the simple design minimizes unnecessary additional claddings, reducing the overall use of materials. Finally, 80-85 percent of the materials used to build Snow Cape would be recycled and reused after Expo 2020 Dubai concludes.