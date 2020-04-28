World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Stiletto House / EHKA Studio

Stiletto House / EHKA Studio

Save this project
Stiletto House / EHKA Studio

© Studio Periphery © Studio Periphery © Studio Periphery © Studio Periphery + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: EHKA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Studio Periphery
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AXOR, Big Ass Fans, Nemo Lighting, Flua lights, Google, Perswood, Rhino
  • Lead Architects: EHKA Studio
  • Design Team: Hsu Hsia Pin, Eunice Khoo, Amoz Boon
  • Clients: to remain anonymous
  • Engineering: DWB CS-Engineering Consultants
  • Landscape: Nil
  • Consultants: E-Lume Pte Limited (Lighting)
  • Contractor: Poh Sia Construction and Engineering
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the beauty of free-flowing curves, Seaview House is a fusion of sculpture and building, a blending of form and function to create living spaces that inspire. It embraces traditional concepts of tropical architecture while reinterpreting them in contemporary forms. It explores what a house could be like for an avid collector of antiques and ultra modern furniture, a house that displays and becomes a display itself. Sensual curves are deployed throughout the house, from the building to the landscaping and ground-scape, to the staircases and curved glass railings, to the edging soffit details and corrugated perforated metal sheets, and even to the interior cabinetries, furniture and fitting out accessories. At each scale of the project, from the building form to the details, there is a pursuit of sensuality of form. 

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
Attic Plan
Attic Plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

The columns became a curvaceous stiletto, supporting the entry porches, illuminated dramatically by night. Glass is used generously for the facade and balustrades to create a sense of lightness. Even though some spaces are deep, none feel dark or claustrophobic. Double-height glass in the living room allows the living spaces, with all its furniture and antiques to be on “display” to the public. Being located at low lying area, the ground floor is required by law to be elevated by around 1.5m from the road level. To negotiate the level changes, we created fluidly shaped steps that blend into the landscape. The entry approach from the carpark lot is sheltered by floating “pods” the follow the level changes. 

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Although this house is located in a 2 storey residential zone, by working within the envelope control requirements of Urban Redevelopment Authority, we managed to squeeze in an additional mezzanine floor. To prevent the spaces below the mezzanine from feeling too “squashed up”, the entire mezzanine floor is constructed with glass, so the kitchen and bar area below the mezzanine still feels lofty. All the rooms are pushed to the edge of the allowable setbacks. The sculpted roofs and floor slabs work within the allowable eave setbacks, while the internal spaces and balconies are pushed to the maximum building setback. The combination maximizes space while creating a "playful" facade.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

The western façade is mostly solid walls, and the double-height sliding glass doors at the dining area have an exterior sliding aluminium screen to block the western sun. On the north and eastern facades we have large double-height glass, with sliding doors that can fully open, allowing the space to be cross ventilated. Coupled with the ceiling fans, large overhanging eaves to provide shade, and pool and water overflow wall along the entire boundary to cool the surroundings, these tropical design strategies help create a comfortable living space that can be used even without air-conditioning. The use of low-emissive glass also helps to minimize the thermal impact.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
EHKA Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
Cite: "Stiletto House / EHKA Studio" 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938337/stiletto-house-ehka-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream