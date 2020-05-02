World
Keki Shop / Kilogram Studio

Keki Shop / Kilogram Studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Toronto, Canada
  • Lead Architects: Kfir Gluzberg
  • Design Team: Kfir Gluzberg, Chloe Town, Jaimie Howard
  • Clients: Sweet Secret Confections for LeTAO Canada
  • Millwork: Manual Arts
  • Fabric: Knoll Textiles
  • Lighting: EQ3, Rich Brilliant Willing, Louis Poulsen
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. The project began with a client’s request to create a space for Japanese brand LeTAO that would tie seamlessly with the local neighbourhood and meet the brand’s reputation for excellence.

© Scott Norsworthy

Explorations of the manufacturing process that creates LeTAO’s signature cheesecakes and cookies were an influence in the design process. They are baked in moulds with paper lining and the richness and texture of wrinkled paper is a recognizable trait. They resonated with the processes used to build the neighbourhood. Poured concrete sidewalks and trowelled roadways relate to the textures of baked goods in this interior.

© Scott Norsworthy
Plan
Plan
© Scott Norsworthy

Treats are displayed on a plinth in the centre of the space. Above the plinth, a suspended illuminated fabric structure directs attention to the display.

© Scott Norsworthy

The surrounding walls are lined with a steel frame display shelving system that is lit from above with extended wall-mounted lights. Service counters are clad with fabric textured concrete. The richly coloured and patterned terrazzo floor is a remnant of its former tenants. Blue and sand are the colours that fill the space. Blue stained wood offsets the cream coloured cheesecakes on display. Every element is selected to provide a new texture, colour, or surface. The rich mixture of surfaces is the palette on which the aroma of cake and the texture of cream meet.

© Scott Norsworthy

Display shelves and fixtures are designed as an extension of street furniture by using concrete and A-frame signs (characteristic of Toronto sidewalks). Linear shelf frames along the exterior wall obscure views to the street. The amplified haptic experience continues on the street.

© Scott Norsworthy

Project location

Address: College St, Toronto, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
