Serpentine Pavilion Postponed to 2021

The opening of the 20th Serpentine Pavilion, designed by South African Studio Counterspace, has been postponed to summer 2021. "Counterspace, directed by Sumayya Vally, Sarah de Villiers and Amina Kaskar, will collaborate with the Serpentine on a series of off-site and online research projects throughout 2020, which will culminate with the opening of the Pavilion in Summer 2021," the Serpentine Galleries announced.

Johannesburg-based practice Counterspace, invited to design the temporary Pavilion in Kensington Gardens, has developed a design based on “gathering spaces and community places around the city […] and extending a public program across London”. As the youngest architects to be commissioned this internationally renowned program, the all-women team lead the collaborative architectural studio. Counterspace has a body of work focused on design solutions emerging from interdisciplinary approaches. The practice uses innovative and traditional building techniques to create a mix of low-tech and high-tech sustainable methods.

The Pavilion will be constructed from a variety of materials, including custom K-Briq-modules and cork, made from 90% recycled construction and demolition waste. The Serpentine has been a platform for emerging practitioners and internationally recognized artists. This is the first time the program has been extended into a two-year commission.

News via Serpentine Galleries