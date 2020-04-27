ArchDaily and Strelka Mag Launch a Publishing Platform for Emerging Architects

Save this picture! Background image -- Winning project of ArchDaily and Strelka Award 2019 Coffee Production Plant / Khmaladze Architects. © Giorgi Khmaladze

ArchDaily and Strelka Mag have launched a jointly curated section that will host projects of emerging architects and offices that promote new design ideas and bring about positive transformations in their cities.

The platform welcomes projects from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The key criteria for selecting projects will be sustainability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

You can learn more about the joint section here, and find out how to submit your project below.

PUBLISH YOUR PROJECT IN OUR SECTION

WHO CAN APPLY?

If your office is located in one of the aforementioned countries, you should consider applying. You can submit any project, be that housing, a shopping mall, a theater, a place of worship, or a public space.

Offices that have existed for 10 years or less can submit projects that were completed no earlier than 2015. One office can submit several works. ArchDaily and Strelka Mag editors will curate the section and select the best projects.

All selected submissions will be published in the Russian and English versions of Strelka Mag and on ArchDaily, providing you with the chance to share your project(s) with millions of users who visit our websites. In addition, all projects published in our joint section will take part in the ArchDaily & Strelka Award 2021.

HOW TO APPLY?

To submit your application, please fill out this Google form. We kindly ask that Russian-speaking architects provide a written description of the project in both Russian and English.

You can find more information about the publication requirements here. Please upload all files to Dropbox or Google Drive and add the link to the folder at the end of the form.

CONTACT US

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected].