8.5 House / DOG

+ 18

Architect In Charge: Ryutaro Saito, Shun Ide*Nikken housing system

Design Team: DOG

Structural Engineer: Yasuhiro Kaneda, yasuhirokaneda STRUCTURE

Builder: Shinshin Construction Company Limited

3 D Photographer: Yuta Tokunaga, ARCHI HATCH

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a small atelier-style house (87.23㎡) that will be built along the Tokaido Road that Hiroshige has walked and drawn. And this house is home to three generations of painter, his wife, infant and husband's mother. The design began with the idea of transmitting a large exhibition wall for decorating his work to the city with a maximum length on the diagonal of the site, and decided to separate the living area from the atelier with the exhibition wall.

The theme is to open an atelier in Ninomiya-cho, located between Oiso (8th post town) and Odawara (9th post town), and to have the owner spin the fifty-three stations of the Tokaido. In addition, with a homage, the sloped roof that doubles as a wall on the Tokaido on the northern side of the site reduces the feeling of pressure on the city with showing a sculptural form.

The steep sloping roof and the diagonal exhibition wall are crossed to create a three-dimensional figure of "wide / narrow" or "high / low" crossing space. By creating a scale error in daily life and shaking the feeling, this house will be a house of imagination for the painter, and a tasteful home for the family.