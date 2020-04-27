World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Belgium
  5. Van De Velde Funeral Center / HULPIA architecten

Van De Velde Funeral Center / HULPIA architecten

Save this project
Van De Velde Funeral Center / HULPIA architecten

© Alejandro Rodriguez © Alejandro Rodriguez © Alejandro Rodriguez © Alejandro Rodriguez + 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Burial, Apartments
Zomergem, Belgium
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. How should we begin with the design of a funeral center that contains a restaurant and a private apartment? First, the analysis of the different uses that are required. What can be linked and what prefers a private or isolated character.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez

The morgue requires a subdued, serene atmosphere. It implies saying goodbye to the deceased privately. In contrast, the zone is intended for a farewell meal rather than a meeting place for the family. Notwithstanding restrained, it brings people together. Often to catch up and give one last tribute to the deceased. In any case, we are given an opener here with regard to the personal greeting to the dead.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez

The best solution, in our opinion, for this conflict of privacy is to split the building into the mortuary and the restaurant. The division takes place by creating a continuous (possibly lockable) hall in which toilets, cloakroom, and decorative ornament sales are housed. The meeting of the mortuary, restoration, and living is a central point where we provide the reception desk.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez

Making two entrances gives us the advantage of keeping the building flexible and providing one entrance for mortuary / private entrance and the other (more towards the parking area) for the restaurant. The building volume is determined by mutually shifting boxes, creating spatial tensions, openness, and security, a game of light and shadows. The experience of the last greeting is enhanced by this, we gradually move from a higher, more open volume to the lower, more secure greeting room.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez

Our volume game creates a very subtle light just before the greeting of the deceased. The parlors also benefit from such game of light, for example, natural light is drawn into the reception area via an upper window and the large room receives filtered light from wood.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Rodriguez
© Alejandro Rodriguez

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Zomergem, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HULPIA architecten
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Religious Architecture Burial Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Belgium
Cite: "Van De Velde Funeral Center / HULPIA architecten" 27 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938290/van-de-velde-funeral-center-hulpia-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream