Black Magic House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Design Team: Sarah Broughton, John Rowland, Bryan May, Scott McHale

Contractor: Rowland+Broughton Design Build

Structural Engineer: Albright & Associates

Civil Engineer: High Country Engineering

Geotechnical Engineer: HP Geotech

“Black Magic” is a carefully sited, modern gem with singular use of materials. Nestled in the woods with views of rock outcroppings to the east, the home features black metal corrugated skin, making a bold statement against surrounding mountainside.

The home is private with large sliding patio doors opening on to a southern deck with inside and outside livability. By creating a clean interior palette, the outdoor elements become center stage.

The upper level is an open living floor plan with large expansive glass walls exuding penthouse living in a mountain oasis.