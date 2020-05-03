World
E House / Marina Senabre

E House / Marina Senabre
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Es Mercadal, Spain
  • Architects: Marina Senabre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Julio Feroz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NORR11, Aquitania Menorca, Contain Mallorca, Mièle, Papillon Menorca, Tres Griferías
  • Lead Architect: Marina Senabre
Text description provided by the architects. The house is presented as a conversation between two architectural pieces. Two volumes that represent, on the one hand, the characteristic construction and building of the island of Menorca and, on the other, contemporary architecture. A small gabled piece and a rectangular prism look at each other and dialogue thanks to the language they both use: composition and aesthetics.

The contrast between the purity of the geometry and the sinuous nature that surrounds the house is equally important, the architecture seems to settle on the landscape in a respectful way, integrating and standing out at the same time. The Menorca countryside manages to enter the house through the large square openings, like works of art on the wall that completely link it to the territory.

Plans
Plans
The interior of the house has been designed to reflect the same duality, it is minimalist and also warm, thanks to continuous materials that cover horizontal and vertical surfaces always in contact with traditional elements, such as natural woodwork. There is no place for ornament, the house values ​​the concept, proportion and simplicity.

The program is distributed in the two pieces, which work independently. Living spaces, including the kitchen, dining and lounge are housed in the larger volume.They connect with each other and with the outside through the large openings and the interior patios, which articulate and illuminate the more private rooms. The smaller piece acts as an auxiliary pavilion and contains, on the one hand, the complete guest room and, on the other, a space for playing sports and a small indoor pool, a place completely in contact with the landscape to relax and contemplate the countryside of Menorca.

