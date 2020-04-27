World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards

Save this article
Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards

Another year, another successful ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards! With more than 20,000 votes gathered over the past 20 days, the results of the 2020 edition are in! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people’s opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were nominated and selected by our readers.

This year we celebrate three projects -- highlighting a wide range of interventions, typologies, scale, material and locations, the winners are a mere reflection of the vast outreach of the profession. With new names surfacing every year, this edition, as the previous ones did, honors well-established practices and the newcomers. High-profile figures include Atelier FCJZ with its bridge museum in the Chinese countryside, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office and its sculpture art center, and Atelier Lai's Bamboo Bridge.

True to its status, ArchDaily China, the most far-reaching Chinese architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily’s realm keeps expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful! 

1st: Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

© Fangfang Tian © Fangfang Tian © Fangfang Tian © Fangfang Tian + 13

2nd: Aranya Art Center / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 13

3rd: Bamboo Bridge / Atelier Lai

Save this picture!
© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang

© Yilong Zhao © Xuguo Tang © Yilong Zhao © Yilong Zhao + 13

About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. "Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards" 27 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938267/winners-of-the-archdaily-china-building-of-the-year-2020-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

2020 ArchDaily 中国年度建筑大奖公布！

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream