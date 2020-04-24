Sangam Elementary School / SferaBlu Architects

+ 22

Architect In Charge: SferaBlu Architects

Design Team: Naman Shah, Dhruven Vadhwana, Tarjani Parikh, Ninad Deole, Binal Shah

Clients: Sangam Elementary School

Engineering: Jitendra Chaudhary

Landscape: Dipen Kharidia

Structural Consultant: Rutvik Dave

Mep Consultant: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Private Limited

Hvac Consultant: Minesh Shah

Civil Contractor: Rahul Jain

On Site Furniture Contractor: Naran Mistry

Hvac Contractor: Yogi Engineers

Signage : Antara Bhargava

Children Equipment: Uday Krishna

Aluminum Windows Contractor: Sanjay Vasani

Description In English: SferaBlu Architects team

Translation To Spanish: Victor Garia

Text description provided by the architects. In the ancient period, the students were taught in an open environment under the trees. We have been inspired by this concept as it helps children to connect with nature. It is a wonderful way to learn various life skills, a great chance for kids to flourish, run, jump, slide, make a mess and explore themselves in a natural and informal way. It is important to play a proactive role in developing a positive outlook towards outdoor games or sports among kids as it brings an overall development and that is just what this building aspires to do.

The Kindergarten is located in the urban fabric of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India. The project covers an area of 2600 Sq. M. and the design is focused at establishing an entity for the students where the built space and environment together becomes a successful tool for learning. Our aim is to provide students with countless opportunities to grow and learn from the surrounding environment. The efficiency of designing and constructing a building rapidly has to be balanced with what we believe in; creating a warm, playful and welcoming environment for these young children that would be filled with natural light and ventilation.

The form of the building was inspired by a triangular cheese sliver as seen in cartoon films, as the triangular cheese sliver has tiny holes on its sides; likewise the external surface of the building has windows. The exterior building facade is wrapped by wide distributions of tiny window panels to create a visual distortion in order to maintain visual connectivity with nature and the surroundings. The size of the windows is kept small for the safety of students and these windows are located based on the height and visibility of the students. The students get a view of the outside while sitting on their desks. Each floor is staggered which creates small planters and creates an organic form.

The building appears as a green spot in a dense fabric when seen from a distance. The main entrance of the building demonstrates an overview of the sloping roof garden to the general public. The main entrance to the building is through the open-air theatre. It is used for activities such as morning prayers, drama, and performances, and many other fun and personality development related activities. It acts as a platform for students to perform and build on their confidence. The theatre stands facing the east, allowing children to capture the magnificent morning sunshine.

The size of the plot and program of the project confined us from giving the essential outdoor activities in the periphery; hence the roof of the entire building is made accessible for the students in a manner of sloping roof garden which interconnects the slope of floors. The flat roof is used as a cycling track for the students, which is developed using EPDM. The sloping roof is covered with natural grass that gives students a feel of a natural playground. The first slope has two huge custom-made slides, the second slop which is the longest slope has an obstacle course and the third slope which has enough sunlight, has multiple planters, one for each class which acts as a kitchen garden for them to grow their own vegetables and flowers. This creates a special bond between the children and the nature around them.

The kitchen garden encourages children to play, explore, and interact with the environment through the practical and understandings of the food around them. Students learn to focus and be patient, as well as learn to cooperate with team members through a food growing process, soon to be vital for the 21st century. Students become both physically and mentally healthy as they start to choose healthy food over junk food. The topmost roof has a jungle gym. They climb, swing and hang atop with a view of the entire city. The building is a three storied structure. The built form is highly perforated and has two courtyards which permit the filtered daylight to penetrate inside the corridors.

Due to the harsh climatic conditions of the region, the courtyard helps to reduce the heat gain and acts efficiently with the properties of self- shading and thermal lag. It lets the diffused light and air enter from the top and make the inner portion of the building cooler and lighter. We believe that the children need not to be bound by any idea; this is represented in our design by moulding the shape and volume of the classroom in organic and irregular form unlike the normal rectangular rooms. The classrooms vary from one another in terms of their shapes and volume. Moreover, we have utilized the double heighted spaces by converting them into multi-purpose mezzanine to play and sleep. There are well- equipped 18 classrooms that enable children to perform academic and extra- curricular activities more effectively. The colour palette and the shape of the furniture are as per the theme of the mascot. We aim to create a safe, stimulating and an intellectually challenging dynamic global connect with nature.