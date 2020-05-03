The Water Margin of Zhenze Wetland Park / Architects KONGKONG

+ 25

Architect In Charge: Quan Gan

Design Team: Le Feng, Pei Jun, Toney Xu

Engineering: CJGH of Zhejiang

Landscape: Architects KONGKONG

Client: Chimiduo_farm

Save this picture! aerial view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Zhenze, Suzhou, the east bank of Taihu Lake, the source of Wusong River, which is also the "Jiangcun village" written by Fei Xiaotong.

Save this picture! cantilever. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

The project is located at the boundary of the village and paddy field. The architectural design starts from the concept of "field" and "ze"(marsh).

Save this picture! grey space corridor. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

In terms of space, through the guidance of the arch bridge, people will be led from the edge of the village into the grey space of the public platform floating on the paddy field.

The large roof extending horizontally will guide one's perception further. Facing the field in front of their eyes, people will experience the special tension of "boundary".

Save this picture! curved glass window bring in the landscape view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

In the construction design, we try to bring dynamic and flexibility to the space through the organization of arc-shaped glass based on a regular 4 × 4m column net.

Save this picture! relationship between inside and outside. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

Save this picture! light in the room. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

The arc-shaped glass enclosed spaces of a nature workshop room, natural science lecture hall, field kitchen bar and agricultural machinery room.

Save this picture! recycle wood floor. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

Those spaces not only have the pleasant scale of typical village living spaces, but also draw people closer to nature through the transparent glass facade distinguished from the traditional white wall.

Save this picture! grey platform under the big roof. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

People see natural scenery inside this architecture while people and architecture itself also become natural scenery.