  Engawa House / Santiago Valdivieso + Stefano Rolla

Engawa House / Santiago Valdivieso + Stefano Rolla

Engawa House / Santiago Valdivieso + Stefano Rolla

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zapallar, Chile
  • Engineering: Mauricio Ahumada
  • Landscape: Alejandra Marambio
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a rocky and stormy cliff between two small bays facing the Pacific Ocean. This situation between seas to the east and west can be felt on the ground, but not seen. The idea of the project is to generate a house that allows to work both as a refuge and as the opposite; a panorama. 

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Thus, rather than generating a static relationship with the territory, it creates a medium for change. For this, an intermediate condition is designed between exterior and interior, between a natural and an intimate personal landscape. An intermediate gallery like a traditional Engawa of variable section and different densities of raulí wood creates a spatiality capable of reacting to various uses and impulses, both internal and external.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The gallery contains a regular volume of galss ans black steel, of only one level that advances as it rises from the sloping natural topography. As the volume rises, its form of anchorage to the ground changes; Once fully supported, it begins to gain height on regular pilotis that finally end in a quadruple diamond support. 

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

This distancing also changes the relationship from a close environment to a distant one, from a close relationship with the garden to one of an environment between seas, a situation previously impossible to see.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The higher you are from the ground, the more public your program will be, until a public upstairs and a private downstairs are generated. Below, a series of scales, platforms, concrete walls and river stones build the exteriors and gardens of the house, these follow the conditions of the topography, unlike the main volume. 

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Above, in a completely panoramic situation with three sea fronts, there is an unprotected viewpoint against the windy weather.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Project gallery

About this office
Santiago Valdivieso
Office
Stefano Rolla
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Engawa House / Santiago Valdivieso + Stefano Rolla" [Casa Engawa / Santiago Valdivieso + Stefano Rolla] 27 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938198/engawa-house-santiago-valdivieso-plus-stefano-rolla/> ISSN 0719-8884

