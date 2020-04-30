FangTing Bookstore / A9A rchitects

Save this picture! Building facade during the day. Image © ARCH-EXIST

Renovation, Store • Chengdu, China Architects: A9A rchitects

Area: 860 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: ARCH-EXIST, XINGZAI

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project DuPont HAY IEAK Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: JIO JIO LI

Design Team: JIO JIO LI, Bingjun Li, Xinyi Shen

Client: Sichuan Fangsuo cultural creativity Co., Ltd

Constructor: Sichuan Weisheng

Text description provided by the architects. Fangting bookstore, located in OCT Huanleli commercial street, Jinniu District, Chengdu, is a renovation and redesign project of the original OCT Art Center. In the renovation of the exterior facade, we are allowed to renovate the exterior facade without modifying the glass exterior facade, while the interior part needs to be redesigned to meet the use of the new bookstore format.

The problems we faced throughout the building, in addition to the limitations of the exterior facade, were also the numerous plinth structures in the interior part, and the privacy considerations brought by the four-sided glass structure of the original building were also the focus of this project.

Save this picture! Model. Image Courtesy of A9A rchitects

The project in the southeast of OCT business district, adjacent to OCT Huanlegu, in the hustle and bustle of the commercial block occupies a relatively in a quiet corner, next to Huanlegu of the river is flowing, along at the edge of the water street near yard, building facade cladding with white gradient glass membrane, on the premise of not affect daylighting, isolated building internal and external relations, achieve a delicate balance between the false or true.

Save this picture! Arched white parasols outside the building. Image © ARCH-EXIST

In the design of Fangting bookstore, by vinyl spiral grain change concept into the whole design of magnetic field, on the first floor and second floor around a circular cylinder, designed the movable stage desk, form has evolved from the horseshoe magnet, the platform can be used according to demand of mobile location change in field, each other as a magnetic force of attracted to each other and exist independently, and space use mercurial provides more likely.

Save this picture! Reading area on the second floor. Image © XINGZAI

A copy of Cohen's "the book of desire" breaks through the wall at the entrance to the bookstore, bridging the gap between books and music, before passing through the outside and entering.

The suspended ceiling on the first floor of the bookstore combines with the cylindrical type, which is composed of several concentric circles of different sizes. The seemingly random connection shape gives people the rotating association of retro tapes.

Save this picture! Ceiling on the first floor. Image © XINGZAI

The design inspiration of the main background wall comes from the magnetic sense line imagination of the extended horseshoe magnet modeling. The main visual modeling wall is formed by the wooden splicing technique of staggered torsion. The display content can be increased flexibly by the insert board parts, and the use demand of the later period can be taken into account.

Save this picture! Cash register background wall on the first floor. Image © XINGZAI

Walking through the main space, the staircase area that points to the second floor widens the original staircase and adds a terrace area that serves as a transition between the two floors.The exhibition surface of the bestselling list is designed as an inverted floor rack in the shape of a piano hammer, which, in combination with the display area of the platform, guides people to move towards the staircase space of middle level reading.

A staircase reading space is added by using the height of the building and widening the width of the original staircase. The low height formed by the mezzanine and the surrounding book wall bring the warm feeling of being surrounded by knowledge.

Compared with the first floor, the second floor is dominated by art and reading.The streamline formed by magnetic induction line divides the main use area into: the two-layer circular book area, the horseshoe-shaped platform desk book area, the transformable speech area, the outdoor coffee area, the staff backstage rest and the office area.Platform desk book area can be changed into speech area according to the actual situation, increase the use function of the space.

Save this picture! Reading area on the second floor. Image © XINGZAI

Save this picture! Reading area on the second floor. Image © XINGZAI

For the design part of the column net structure, the column bears the important structural part of the whole building. In the square courtyard, we studied many ways of dealing with the column net, and finally we chose to put the column back into the space, which is neither hidden nor emphasized, like a tree, standing in the space.