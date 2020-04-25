World
El Salvador II Building / Estudio Abramzon

El Salvador II Building / Estudio Abramzon

© Albano García

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Palermo, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Abramzon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  925
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acensores Dangelica, Caros Divisores, MSH, Termofusion
  • Lead Architects: Diego Abramzon
  • Design Team: Diego Abramzon, Daniela Venezia, Nancy Bosi, Belen Britos, Nicolás Oro, Celina Weidmann, Carolina Zunino, Debora Luna, Luisina Bartolucci, Martin Mastrantonio, Mauricio Dicandia, Juan Dillon, Leo Epelman, Olivia Ventrici y Juan Griffi
  • Engineering: Carlos Calissano
  • Landscape: Juan Pablo Porta, Andrea Piperata
  • Collaborators: Marcos De Boek
© Albano García
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in Palermo neighborhood, a small-scale residential area, with an important traffic flow. Two volumes of housing are implanted supported on the front and back of the lot according to the scale of the neighborhood. Both volumes are connected by an open staircase and bridges where the accesses to the units are located, between these two elements a vertical grid appears with vegetation that connects all the levels. This open system generates a central void that takes advantage of the lower height of the boundaries and seeks to capture more natural light.

© Albano García
© Albano García
3d
3d
© Albano García
© Albano García

On the free ground floor, we find the access and the retails, which contains a succession of courtyards and balconies that are linked to the central void that separates the retail from the common amenities of the building.

© Albano García
© Albano García

In the three levels above, we found eleven units developed in five different typologies. In the 1° and 2° floor, studio and two room apartments; in the 3° floor two- and three-room units in duplex with a private terrace. The living place is projected for a temporary rent, that´s why it was given particularly characteristics depending on the location and surface.

© Albano García
© Albano García
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Albano García
© Albano García

The corten steel facade (west) provides privacy, a visual control from the street and generates an interesting light and shadow game. 

© Albano García
© Albano García
1st Level
1st Level
© Albano García
© Albano García

On the rear facade, the glass balustrades allow the opening towards the courtyard of the ground floor, where we find green spaces, the pool and the solarium.

© Albano García
© Albano García

These two ranges of colors are mixed in the main void where the light combines them prioritizing the warm tones over the cold ones and giving a final and homogeneous character to the building.

© Albano García
© Albano García

Project location

Address: El Salvador 5747, C1414BQG CABA, Argentina

Estudio Abramzon
Go to my stream