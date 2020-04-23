World
Loja Haight Clothing / Entre Terras + Pablo Resende

Loja Haight Clothing / Entre Terras + Pablo Resende

Store
São Paulo, Brazil
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. The 260 sq m retail restoration project for the fashion brand Haight Clothing inspired us to design a contemplative lightscape, an investigation about light and about the sensory perception of spaces, a place where an internal universe can be imagined.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Our interest in thinking architecture as a choreography of experience for the discovery of space led us to develop the character of this project which is mainly defined by a spatial sequence, that close and open towards the sky, allowing the user to experience a permanent change through simple forms and simple materials.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The plot had a pre-existing building, whose structure was maintained and became a guideline for an opaque facade. What from the outside is seen as a rigid geometric, inside becomes quite flexible when entering the building through a series of rooms of different shapes, with the sky sometimes as a ceiling. The space in between these rooms forms a maze-like structure, with an intimate circulation that leads to the dressing rooms.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Surfaces are just the result of adding or unveiling layers of materials. The rough texture of the walls appears as a reinterpretation of ordinary cityscapes, while the sandstone used as object in the store is a reminder of the beaches Haight Clothing originates from. This stone formation is characterized by a spontaneous accumulation of sand layers deposited through time. Our work was precisely to guide a handmade process of sculpting, making this natural feature evident in space.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

