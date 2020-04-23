World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. France
  5. MéMo Médiathèque of Monein / OECO Architectes

MéMo Médiathèque of Monein / OECO Architectes

Save this project
MéMo Médiathèque of Monein / OECO Architectes

© Franck Brouillet © Franck Brouillet © Franck Brouillet © Franck Brouillet + 23

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Library
Monein, France
Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the rural landscapes of southern France, in a city called Monein. The building takes place on the main square near the town hall. The idea is to create an architectural happening that can really play the role of a flagship in the city. Our strategy when designing this building was to use and preserve the urban and architectural context to create a contemporary architecture, which dialogues with its historical environment. Because it is a public building, its architecture must correspond to its function. Using the esthetic codes of the actual town houses around the main square, its contemporary architecture makes the media library become an urban landmark of the town square.

Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

While the building is aligned to the adjacent houses, a gap is created on the ground floor to create a porch and an access to the forecourt. To create the dialogue between historic and contemporary, we decided to preserve the existing barn, which becomes the background of the forecourt. Inside, from the lobby we can see the reading room that is fully open on the garden. In the southern part of the parcel, this garden offers the right amount of light and a calm atmosphere for the reading room on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

Furthermore, the reading room located on the second floor is open on the entire width of the facade and offers an impressive view on Monein. From the outside, this horizontal window creates a hyphen between the two adjoining buildings. The extension wraps around the renovated barn, the existing stonewalls assert the history of the barn within the media library and organize the different spaces. The double heights link the two floors of the Media library.

Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

This public building has to be attractive so the forecourt is given to the city. It animates the main square, and makes the inhabitants want to enter the facility. The cooking activity room is on the front of the building. The architectural intervention respects the existing barn and contrasts with it. It creates a dialogue between new and old architecture; between wood, black metal, concrete and the existing stone walls. Theses warm materials develop the ownership of the building for the users. The building is a convivial place for social interactions; everything is made to creating a building where users feel at home.

Save this picture!
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 64360 Monein, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OECO Architectes
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library France
Cite: "MéMo Médiathèque of Monein / OECO Architectes" 23 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938107/memo-mediatheque-of-monein-oeco-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream