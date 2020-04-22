House AC / Horma

+ 24

Houses • Liria, Spain Architects: Horma

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. Living in the village does not necessarily imply living as always, but it does mean understanding what it stands for. This house does not pretend to be different from what happens in its surroundings but it does propose a reflection on how a house should be in the town today, respecting tradition and reducing its energy consumption to a minimum.

The starting point, a family that wants to enjoy the outdoors, their own exterior and spatial flexibility that allows them to live the entire floor together, undoing the limits of the space to be able to freely explore it.

A service ground floor allows the day area to be raised to a level that avoids external noise and achieves adequate light and clarity. The house is developed around a central patio that separates the two different areas of the day zone, leaving a study and play area on the other side of the patio, also as a possible room at another time in its life. On the upper floor, the rooms reach distant views that enjoy the geographical references of the area.

This project insists on analyzing and reviewing our life habits reinforcing those that the client needed the most, allowing us to modify the way of living over the years. The flexibility of the spaces is designed so that in each period of life of the family members, both parents and daughters, they can find the way of living that best suits the needs of the moment.

The presence of the patio allows increasing the surface of the house in contact with the exterior, ensuring that all the spaces are lightened with abundant natural light and can have cross ventilation that guarantees the correct thermal operation of the house. The measured cantilevers, the intentional porches, and the double facades end up regulating the passive system that complements the energy approach of the home and reduces its consumption.

In short, a cozy, familiar and full of life space defined with the usual materials but now understood from a contemporary perspective. Baked clay, lime, and oak wood define the entire architecture where exterior and interior are always understood together as one, diluting its limits and promoting its use at any time of the year.