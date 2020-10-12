Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Pop+ Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Pop+ Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Pop+ Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  94442 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Formica, Sto, Concresteel, Deca, LaFonte, Lorenzetti, Mekal, Metal Grade, Portobello, REFAX, REKA, Stamp, Suvinil, Terracor, Trimble Navigation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Pop + enjoys a privileged condition, one of the highest sites in Vila Madalena, which allows its commercial rooms to enjoy privileged views of the surroundings. Additionally, the property has a beautiful arboreal park at the back of the lot, which will be reinforced by the landscaping project.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The implantation creates an entrance square under the building, which is fully connected to both the street and the park at the back of the lot. With variable ceilings, the square serves not only as a living area for users of the building, but also makes the visual connection between the park and the public space on the street.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

To reinforce the importance of this square and to make its space more interesting, the structure was solved in such a way that there are no pillars in the corners of the building, creating amazing swings and providing a quite expressive volume for the building. Next to Girassol Street, these balances establish an emptiness that is designed so as to recall the typical profile of the landscape of the neighborhood. With a set of empty spaces, the volumetry of the building seeks to establish a relationship between the new building and the traditional constructions of the neighborhood: it is as if, under the main volume of the building, there remains, as a vestige, the emptiness left by the houses that once existed there.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The use of vertical sunshades, perforated sheet, around the volume, creates a protective envelope that gives unity and character to the building.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Pop+ Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Edifício POP+ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938082/pop-plus-building-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream