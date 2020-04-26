Arch-Vizz Helps Students and Professionals Improve Their Visualisation Skills

In a visually over-stimulating environment, architecture projects compete for attention through eye-catching visuals and intriguing graphical representations of their concepts. Visualization skills rank high in the architectural profession, but they also demand significant time and effort to develop. Arch-Vizz is a website dedicated to both students and professionals who aim to improve their visualization skills and broaden their perspective on architectural representation.

The website’s creator, Stefani Fachini, believes that “getting your ideas across is just as important as having an idea, to begin with”, and thus created Arch-Vizz with the goal of expanding the general framework for representing architecture. The project strives to become a platform for learning, communicating and sharing resources on the topic of architectural representation, thus advancing this skillset of the architectural community.

The tutorials on Arch-Vizz approach post-production workflows in different rendering styles and the explanations are delivered in article form, as well as step-by-step videos. The website also features an extensive list of online resources, from textures and entourage to 3D models, stock images and fonts.

The Meet the artist section is not only a visual delight and an impressive source of inspiration in terms of graphics, but it also expands on what architectural visualization can look like. The interviews accompanying the work of the artists showcase the very diverse backgrounds of these creative individuals and explore at length their sources of inspiration, workflow and techniques.

The website is a valuable resource for students and architects alike, providing knowledge on how to communicate design ideas better and improve a project’s visualization process.