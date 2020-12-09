Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Forca Estudo Personalizado School / Pianca Arquitetura

Forca Estudo Personalizado School / Pianca Arquitetura

Schools, Renovation
Vila Progredior, Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Commercial building readjustment to receive the Zero Unit of the Força Estudo Personalizado - focused on school attendance and private lessons. The intervention focuses on parent care, multipurpose, living, and downstairs meeting rooms. Allocating individual study areas and collective study room to the first floor.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The project sought to make the most of existing commercial complex infrastructure - thus conserving the existing hydraulic cores. The floors were standardized with burnt gray cement and all new electrical was made with apparent cable trays near the ceiling. Dry, fast and economical construction techniques were used for all new constructions: dry-wall partitions for rooms that needed more privacy and for rooms that could take on more extrovert features were specified polycarbonate partitions with structure of pine battens . With these guidelines the intervention was able to reach the average savings of R$ 1,200.00 / m2 in construction.

Axonométrica
Axonométrica
Pinus was also used for shelves and shelves - gauging material unit to intervention. Outside, a small, cobbled garden with a cast-in-place concrete bench was provided, providing an outdoor resting place - as well as making the building's facade active, in line with city planning guidelines. of the city.

Project location

Address:Rua Professor Oswaldo Teixeira, 490 - Vila Progredior, São Paulo - SP, 05617-020, Brazil

