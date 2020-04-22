World
MCC House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

MCC House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 19

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  685
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Brastemp, Braston, Concresteel, Deca, Hunter Douglas, Lurca, Portinari, Portobello, Sekapiso, Trimble
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Within the urban context in which it is inserted, the volume of the residence imposes itself with simplicity. The main body of the house accommodates itself between the lateral boundary walls, neutralizing itself as a volume to function as an element that compartments the internal spaces of the lot.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Its structure, composed of steel veneer beams, overlaps the entire width of the lot with a single support, which leaves the ground level free of obstructions and emphasizes the continuity between the garden and the living areas of the house. As a result of this structural design, the volume of the house acquires lightness and seems to hover over the garden.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section
Section
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In addition to the volume, the construction system composed of steel profiles, wooden panels and other prefabricated elements contributes to the lightness of the project.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

