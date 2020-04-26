World
Sunawachi / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Sunawachi / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Osaka, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daisuke Shima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aika, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, TAJIMA ROOFING
  • Architect In Charge: Hidenori Tsuboi
  • Design Team: Hidenori Tsuboi Architects
Text description provided by the architects. This leather shop is located in Honmachi, the business district of Osaka. They handle leather products made by craftsmen who have craftsmanship from all over Japan where the owner has visited so far. The shop has an adjoining the owner’s writing space who is also a columnist, and a workshop where leather craftsmen from Oita can handle orders on the spot.

Plan
Plan
"Just come here for drink a cup of coffee", as the owner said, this space is not only for the shopping, but also we can chatting each customer's wishes and enjoy talking about leathers in relax, so that I aimed to create a space where people can interact with each other instead of just like "stores and customers" by eliminating the gaps as much as possible and making the writing space and workshop an open place on purpose.

It is not just like a “new store”, but by setting it up as it has been there for many years by using existing concrete and block walls as finishes as well as facade, it expresses the strength and aging of leather products have changed.

