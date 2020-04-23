World
Building in Rua de São Marçal / SIA arquitectura

Building in Rua de São Marçal / SIA arquitectura

© João Guimarães

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Lead Architect: Ana Cravinho
  • Engineering: Betar, Consulplano
  • Landscape: Margarida Lucas Pires e Sara Amado
  • Collaborators: Rita Ferreira, Sofia Rodrigues
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. The project divides a house in two. Each one has a distinctive atmosphere: one surrounding a garden, filtering the sunlight and protected from the outside; the other developing in height, designed from the sunlight that permeates it.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The Ground House inhabits within itself. We characterized each space autonomously: a vaulted entrance, a long working space, a narrow staircase running through a bookcase, a room with a tree in the window, another room with two pyramids. Reinvented spaces succeed each one and tell different stories.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The High House preserves a greater part of the original house’s memory. We connected the living room spaces and realigned the windows to allow sunlight to move across the building from the ceiling, the street and the garden. The attic maintains its original plan morphology that resulted in impossible shapes and light thresholds. The staircase pours into a large meeting space where the children’s rooms converge.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Section A
Section A
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Building in Rua de São Marçal / SIA arquitectura" [Edifício na Rua de São Marçal / SIA arquitectura] 23 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937980/building-in-rua-de-sao-marcal-sia-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

