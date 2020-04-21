House Enfold / TOUCH Architect

+ 26

Lead Architects: Setthakarn Yangderm / Parpis Leelaniramol

Design Team: Pitchaya Tiyapitsanupaisan / Tutchakorn Jumreiang

Clients: Siriyod Punuch / Kaikaew Aumpornviwatt

Engineering: Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep

Contractor: Triple M Group

Interior Contractor: TRIGON design con

Text description provided by the architects. Minimum land size for a single-detached house in Thailand following the building regulations which is 200 square meters, defined space for a small single house. It was designed for a single-family recently married, who wants to fit in all functions, consist of 3-bedroom, and 2-bathroom.

The square-shape plan fits perfectly on square-shape land, and generate most utilized functions, in contrast, it wastes more circulation space. The linear shape cannot perfectly fit on the square-shape land, whilst a single line circulation path helps to eliminate an unnecessary construction area. From these restrictions, a bending linear massing is formed in order to create the most efficient space with less circulation area together with entirely fit in the property.

There are two of l-shape blocks for massing design, intertwining together, by one of them is stacking upon another. This creates void space in between the two, which is used for a green area. In other words, the tree is enfolded by the house. As follow the massing, it defines a circular circulation path that has to walk in a spiral way, from the entrance door until the upstairs rooftop area. Since all functions enfold the center courtyard, every single walk can feel and touch nature.

As a further matter, climate concern is another key design for this small house. Heat avoidance elements on two sides are created. The first one is the ‘Bending shading device’ which is provided at the front part of the house. It helps reduce heat and create more privacy to the 2nd floor bedroom. The staircase is at the Southside, which helps to block heat for the living area. Moreover, the trees are planted along this Southside. Durable materials are used such as aluminum trellis together with substituted material which is wood plastic composite (WPC) instead of using an authentic one, in order to lower maintenance.