  Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude

Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude

Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude

25 Green / Luciano Pia. Image Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the world's urban centers, governments worldwide are urging citizens to hunker down at home in a bid to quell the virus' spread. For apartment dwellers under quarantine, balconies have become the new platforms for entertainment and social interaction, making now an opportune moment in rethinking how we design and build these outdoor urban spaces.

As the new venues for social interactions, protests, and celebration, balconies have become more than just a place to to get fresh air and a brief respite from the confines of urban living. Nowadays, thanks to advancements in building technology, as well as a push for "greener" cities, urban gardens are becoming a fixture in cities' plans for bettering the lives of their residents; however, these plans present a new array of challenges such as structural support, maintenance, plant care, and the kinds of plants suitable for the urban environment. It's a challenge many developers are tackling with gusto, as they plan to make gardens the centerpiece of urban living spaces.

251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

Here, we will look at 10 residential projects where gardens take center stage:

25 Green / Luciano Pia

  • Year: 2012
  • Location: Turin, Italy

25 Green / Luciano Pia. Image
25 Green / Luciano Pia. Image
25 Green / Luciano Pia. Image © Beppe Giardino
25 Green / Luciano Pia. Image © Beppe Giardino

Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti

  • Year: 2014
  • Location: Milan, Italy

Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image
Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image
Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image © Paolo Rosselli
Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image © Paolo Rosselli

Edificio Lorena / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Jardim Paulista, Brazil

Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image
Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image
Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image © Evelyn Müller
Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image © Evelyn Müller

DPS Apartments/ Estudio MMX + Olga Romano

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico

DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image
DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image
DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image © Rafael Gamo
DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image © Rafael Gamo

Short Lane / Woods Bagot

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Surry Hills, Australia

Short Lane / Woods Bagot. Image
Short Lane / Woods Bagot. Image
Short Lane / Woods Bagot. Image © Trevor Mein
Short Lane / Woods Bagot. Image © Trevor Mein

Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden

  • Year: 2018           
  • Location: Palermo, Argentina

Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden. Image
Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden. Image
Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico

PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image
PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image
PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image © Aldo C. Gracia
PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image © Aldo C. Gracia

CC Residence / Trinhvieta-Architects

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

CC House / Trinhvieta-Architects. Image
CC House / Trinhvieta-Architects. Image
CC House / Trinhvieta-Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Oki
CC House / Trinhvieta-Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

Kiki Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Tulum, Mexico

Kiki Tulum Housing/ Central de Proyectos SCP. Image
Kiki Tulum Housing/ Central de Proyectos SCP. Image
Kikí Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Kikí Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

MA 4519 Residential Building / Arqtipo

  • Year: 2019           
  • Location: Saavedra, Argentina

MA 4519 Building / Arqtipo. Image
MA 4519 Building / Arqtipo. Image
MA 4519 Building / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
MA 4519 Building / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

See even more residential projects or check our other articles, interviews, and news on landscaping, interior courtyards, and urban gardens.

Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude " 06 May 2020. ArchDaily.

