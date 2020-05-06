Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude

Save this picture! Karim Residence / ARCHFIELD. Image © Mahfuzul Hasan Rana

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the world's urban centers, governments worldwide are urging citizens to hunker down at home in a bid to quell the virus' spread. For apartment dwellers under quarantine, balconies have become the new platforms for entertainment and social interaction, making now an opportune moment in rethinking how we design and build these outdoor urban spaces.

As the new venues for social interactions, protests, and celebration, balconies have become more than just a place to to get fresh air and a brief respite from the confines of urban living. Nowadays, thanks to advancements in building technology, as well as a push for "greener" cities, urban gardens are becoming a fixture in cities' plans for bettering the lives of their residents; however, these plans present a new array of challenges such as structural support, maintenance, plant care, and the kinds of plants suitable for the urban environment. It's a challenge many developers are tackling with gusto, as they plan to make gardens the centerpiece of urban living spaces.

251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

Here, we will look at 10 residential projects where gardens take center stage:



Year: 2012

Location: Turin, Italy

25 Green / Luciano Pia. Image © Beppe Giardino

Year: 2014

Location: Milan, Italy

Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image

Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image © Paolo Rosselli

Year: 2017

Location: Jardim Paulista, Brazil

Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image

Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo. Image © Evelyn Müller

Year: 2017

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image

DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image © Rafael Gamo

Year: 2017

Location: Surry Hills, Australia

Short Lane / Woods Bagot. Image © Trevor Mein

Year: 2018

Location: Palermo, Argentina

Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Year: 2018

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image

PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos. Image © Aldo C. Gracia

Year: 2018

Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

CC House / Trinhvieta-Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

Year: 2019

Location: Tulum, Mexico

Kiki Tulum Housing/ Central de Proyectos SCP. Image

Kikí Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Year: 2019

Location: Saavedra, Argentina

MA 4519 Building / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

