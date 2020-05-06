Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the world's urban centers, governments worldwide are urging citizens to hunker down at home in a bid to quell the virus' spread. For apartment dwellers under quarantine, balconies have become the new platforms for entertainment and social interaction, making now an opportune moment in rethinking how we design and build these outdoor urban spaces.
As the new venues for social interactions, protests, and celebration, balconies have become more than just a place to to get fresh air and a brief respite from the confines of urban living. Nowadays, thanks to advancements in building technology, as well as a push for "greener" cities, urban gardens are becoming a fixture in cities' plans for bettering the lives of their residents; however, these plans present a new array of challenges such as structural support, maintenance, plant care, and the kinds of plants suitable for the urban environment. It's a challenge many developers are tackling with gusto, as they plan to make gardens the centerpiece of urban living spaces.
- Related article:
How to Incorporate Gardens in Home Design
Here, we will look at 10 residential projects where gardens take center stage:
25 Green / Luciano Pia
- Year: 2012
- Location: Turin, Italy
Bosco Verticale / Stefano Boeri Architetti
- Year: 2014
- Location: Milan, Italy
Edificio Lorena / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo
- Year: 2017
- Location: Jardim Paulista, Brazil
DPS Apartments/ Estudio MMX + Olga Romano
- Year: 2017
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Short Lane / Woods Bagot
- Year: 2017
- Location: Surry Hills, Australia
Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden
- Year: 2018
- Location: Palermo, Argentina
PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos
- Year: 2018
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
CC Residence / Trinhvieta-Architects
- Year: 2018
- Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Kiki Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP
- Year: 2019
- Location: Tulum, Mexico
MA 4519 Residential Building / Arqtipo
- Year: 2019
- Location: Saavedra, Argentina
- Related article:
Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors
See even more residential projects or check our other articles, interviews, and news on landscaping, interior courtyards, and urban gardens.