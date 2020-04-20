World
Couldrey House / Peter Besley

Couldrey House / Peter Besley

© Rory Gardiner

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brisbane, Australia
  • Architects: Peter Besley
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rory Gardiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, Morada, RMAX
  • Engineering : Projex Partners
  • Landscape: Green Canopy
  • Collaborators: Jessica Spresser, Max Blake, Andrew Furzeland, Assemblage
  • Builder : TM Residential Projects
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house designed for a member of my family in the foothills of Mount Coot-tha (“Honey Mountain”) in Australia. I became fascinated with the beautiful topography and wanted the house to spring directly from the rock of the old mountain.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The brickwork is monolithic and speaks of solidity and permanence. Together with the concrete superstructure, the house is immensely heavy and cools by thermal mass, innovative for the subtropics. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Plans
Plans
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The house layout is clean and reverses the standard arrangement: common spaces are placed above and bedrooms below. Occupants feel they dwell high up in the tree canopy, with privacy from the streets. The ground floor steps down with the topography, giving each bedroom its own floor and “address”.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Around the volumes is formed a brick wrapping, closed to the west and south and open to views and breezes to the north and east. No windows are made in the elevation to the harsh western aspect. The brickwork is here folded in concertinas in a scale play around the main entrance door, which catches the afternoon sun.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

A thin, long off-white brick was chosen and a matching mortar, which was allowed to spill from the bed joint giving a “corduroy” effect. This draws out the qualities of the subtropical light and forms allegiances with landscape features. Local people have likened the brickwork to tree bark, and sedimentary rock. Children say it is a cake with icing.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Cite: "Couldrey House / Peter Besley" 20 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937866/couldrey-house-peter-besley/> ISSN 0719-8884

