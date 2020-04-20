Couldrey House / Peter Besley

+ 14

Houses • Brisbane, Australia Architects: Peter Besley

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Rory Gardiner

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sika Morada , RMAX Manufacturers:

Engineering : Projex Partners

Landscape: Green Canopy

Collaborators: Jessica Spresser, Max Blake, Andrew Furzeland, Assemblage

Builder : TM Residential Projects

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house designed for a member of my family in the foothills of Mount Coot-tha (“Honey Mountain”) in Australia. I became fascinated with the beautiful topography and wanted the house to spring directly from the rock of the old mountain.

The brickwork is monolithic and speaks of solidity and permanence. Together with the concrete superstructure, the house is immensely heavy and cools by thermal mass, innovative for the subtropics.

The house layout is clean and reverses the standard arrangement: common spaces are placed above and bedrooms below. Occupants feel they dwell high up in the tree canopy, with privacy from the streets. The ground floor steps down with the topography, giving each bedroom its own floor and “address”.

Around the volumes is formed a brick wrapping, closed to the west and south and open to views and breezes to the north and east. No windows are made in the elevation to the harsh western aspect. The brickwork is here folded in concertinas in a scale play around the main entrance door, which catches the afternoon sun.

A thin, long off-white brick was chosen and a matching mortar, which was allowed to spill from the bed joint giving a “corduroy” effect. This draws out the qualities of the subtropical light and forms allegiances with landscape features. Local people have likened the brickwork to tree bark, and sedimentary rock. Children say it is a cake with icing.