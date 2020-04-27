World
Fair Enough Apartments / BFV ARCHITECTES

Fair Enough Apartments / BFV ARCHITECTES

© Fréderic Delangle

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Nanterre, France
  • Design Team: bpd marignan / spie batignolles immobilier
© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

Text description provided by the architects. The A1 plot is located in a very singular urban area, at the fringe of the ZAC des Provinces Françaises grid plan. It must be looked as a “triangular isle” with three faces conversing with their close surroundings.

© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle
Plan
Plan
© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

The six-storey building acts as a figurehead in the neighborhood and creates a significant visual landmark in the wider landscape. The chamfer angles emphasize the kinetic effect created by the delicate shape of the building, guiding us towards the boulevard, or inside the plot.

© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

All of the 43 apartments have an outdoor space, either a loggia or a terrace covered with a pergola.

© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

Project location

Address: 92000 Nanterre, France

