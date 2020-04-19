In Praise of Tokyo: in Conversation With Junya Ishigami

Save this picture! Ishigami and the Serpentine Pavilion. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

In this short video by Louisiana Channel, Junya Ishigami talks about Tokyo and what he sees as the defining traits of the vibrant and diverse metropole. Discussing what he likes about the city, the renowned Japanese architect underlines Tokyo’s polycentrism and explains how being made up of different small town allows the city to preserve its very local characteristics.

The vagueness of its limits and outskirts create the illusion of an endless city, says the architect, stressing that, although much of Tokyo’s architectural history has disappeared during the Second World War and the earthquake of 1923, the historic urban fabric is still apparent. In the interview, Ishigami also touches on Tokyo’s unique retail structure, the city’s depth and the threat posed by large development projects.

Save this picture! 2008 Venice Biennale Installation. Image Courtesy of junya.ishigami+associates

Junya Ishigami is one of the most prominent figures of Japan’s architectural scene, and his experimental approach to the design process, as well as the fusion of nature and architecture in his projects have gained the young architect international recognition. Ishigami’s practice aims to free architecture from conventions and narrow expectations, finding inspiration in the most surprising places. His most prominent body of work features the Art Biotop Water Garden, the 2019 Serpentine Pavilion, the Japanese Pavilion for the 2008 Venice Biennale, or the Kanagawa Institute of Technology Workshop. To learn more about the architect’s design approach, read Archdaily interview with Junya Ishigami.

Save this picture! 2019 Serpentine Pavilion. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

