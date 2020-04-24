World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. PI House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

PI House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

Save this project
PI House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh + 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Huentaleuquen, Chile
  • Lead Architects: Benjamín Goñi
  • Design Team: Ana Rodrigo
  • Engineering: Raúl Castellanos
  • Landscape: Ingrid Intveen / Osvaldo Cardemil
  • Iluminator: Pilar Bravo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the coastline and facing north with a view of the sea, which allows gathering the best sights and orientation in the same direction (uncommon situation in Chile).

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

It is for this condition that the house is designed as two perpendicular volumes covering the maximum width of the site: the volume of common spaces open towards the view and closesto the wind that comes from the south, and the volume of the bedrooms perpendicular to this and located in the east, taking advantage of the morning light.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The common spaces are designed as a single large space, where are the kitchen, dining room, living room and family room, and are differentiated by diverse heights, and a stone wall that makes the use of the living room independent. Towards the sea there is a terrace that links all these spaces and that is protected with a mobile glass system.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

 The house is made with reinforced concrete walls and the width of these is determined by the thermal inertia necessary for the house to accumulate heat during the day and release it during the night.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos
Office
Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "PI House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos" [Casa PI / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos] 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937736/pi-house-benjamin-goni-arquitectos-plus-claro-plus-westendarp-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream