Clay Studio / Lava architecten

Text description provided by the architects. A ceramics studio for Vera Stoefs, an experienced ceramics artist. As a light filled space close to home the new pavilion merges into an existing corner of the house, slides into the natural slope, like a garden chamber in service of craftsmanship.

The studio consists of two levels. The upper level is for designing. The well-positioned window openings correctly orient the rooms and allow abundant light in this garden level as well as in the basement.

Descending along the spiral staircase the studio becomes a place for production. An inner courtyard encourages working outside. From this workspace Vera observes the visitors passing by over the steel walk way.

The facade is covered in natural slates, a wink to working with natural materials.