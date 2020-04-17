World
Clay Studio / Lava architecten

Clay Studio / Lava architecten

© Tim Van de Velde

Zaventem, Belgium
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. A ceramics studio for Vera Stoefs, an experienced ceramics artist. As a light filled space close to home the new pavilion merges into an existing corner of the house, slides into the natural slope, like a garden chamber in service of craftsmanship.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The studio consists of two levels. The upper level is for designing. The well-positioned window openings correctly orient the rooms and allow abundant light in this garden level as well as in the basement.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Descending along the spiral staircase the studio becomes a place for production. An inner courtyard encourages working outside.  From this workspace Vera observes the visitors passing by over the steel walk way.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Section
Section
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The facade is covered in natural slates, a wink to working with natural materials.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Project location

Sterrebeek, 1933 Zaventem, Belgium

