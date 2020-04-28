World
Isolation Office Pod / Podmakers Ltd

Isolation Office Pod / Podmakers Ltd

© Jeremy Fitter

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Offices
Harrogate, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Podmakers Ltd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jeremy Fitter
  • Lead Architect: Dominic Ash
© Jeremy Fitter
Text description provided by the architects. Podmakers’ offers an enticing solution to working from home. With the prospect of extended isolation and the need to work from home, Podmakers’ Office Pod provides the answer to both.

© Jeremy Fitter
© Jeremy Fitter
In spring 2019 Podmakers installed an Office Pod in Yorkshire. The client was looking to escape the busy kitchen table for somewhere peaceful to work. The Pod provided a haven of tranquility away from the distractions of home and family at the bottom of the garden. 

Model
Working from home can be distracting, unproductive and unfulfilling. The Office Pod allows you to escape the busy household to a peaceful environment, whilst maintaining social distancing.

© Jeremy Fitter
© Jeremy Fitter
Designed and crafted in the Gloucestershire countryside, the Escape Pod was born out of a desire to create a striking outdoor structure. One that nestles into its environment, is contemporary in style and provides a quiet workspace within the home. Prefabrication in the workshop enabled a high-quality finish and reduction of time on site. The home office was fabricated and delivered in nine components, before being assembled and clad insitu. 

© Jeremy Fitter
To achieve its curved form, the pod’s design exploits innovative CNC milling and making techniques. This enables it to be fabricated with precision in the workshop, entirely from wood. Birch plywood, chosen for its strength and aesthetic qualities, forms the structure. It is exposed internally; from the Pod’s framework to the bespoke laminated door hinge. Externally, the Pod is clad with cedar shingles and the stairs and window sills are clad in European Oak, which has natural weather resilient properties. Over time the timber will develop a silver hue, allowing the Pod to blend harmoniously into its surroundings. The Office Pod offers a sanctuary in these uncertain times.

© Jeremy Fitter
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Harrogate, United Kingdom

Cite: "Isolation Office Pod / Podmakers Ltd" 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937717/isolation-office-pod-podmakers-ltd/> ISSN 0719-8884

