Isolation Office Pod / Podmakers Ltd

Lead Architect: Dominic Ash

Podmakers' offers an enticing solution to working from home. With the prospect of extended isolation and the need to work from home, Podmakers' Office Pod provides the answer to both.

In spring 2019 Podmakers installed an Office Pod in Yorkshire. The client was looking to escape the busy kitchen table for somewhere peaceful to work. The Pod provided a haven of tranquility away from the distractions of home and family at the bottom of the garden.

Working from home can be distracting, unproductive and unfulfilling. The Office Pod allows you to escape the busy household to a peaceful environment, whilst maintaining social distancing.

Designed and crafted in the Gloucestershire countryside, the Escape Pod was born out of a desire to create a striking outdoor structure. One that nestles into its environment, is contemporary in style and provides a quiet workspace within the home. Prefabrication in the workshop enabled a high-quality finish and reduction of time on site. The home office was fabricated and delivered in nine components, before being assembled and clad insitu.

To achieve its curved form, the pod’s design exploits innovative CNC milling and making techniques. This enables it to be fabricated with precision in the workshop, entirely from wood. Birch plywood, chosen for its strength and aesthetic qualities, forms the structure. It is exposed internally; from the Pod’s framework to the bespoke laminated door hinge. Externally, the Pod is clad with cedar shingles and the stairs and window sills are clad in European Oak, which has natural weather resilient properties. Over time the timber will develop a silver hue, allowing the Pod to blend harmoniously into its surroundings. The Office Pod offers a sanctuary in these uncertain times.