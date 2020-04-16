World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Performing Arts Center
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Oglesby Centre / stephenson STUDIO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Oglesby Centre / stephenson STUDIO

Save this project
The Oglesby Centre / stephenson STUDIO

© Daniel Hopkinson © Daniel Hopkinson © Daniel Hopkinson © Daniel Hopkinson + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Performing Arts Center, Extension
Manchester, United Kingdom
  • Clients: Hallé Concerts Society
  • Structural Engineering: Booth King Partnership
  • Mep: Max Fordham
  • Acoustician: Arup
  • Project Manager: Mace
  • Quantity Surveyor: Simon Fenton Partnership
  • Fire Engineer: Design Fire Consultants
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson

Text description provided by the architects. stephenson STUDIO won an RIBA competition to design The Oglesby Centre at Hallé St. Peter’s. An extension to the Grade II listed St. Peter’s Church that was deconsecrated and refurbished in 2013 to provide rehearsal accommodation, set amidst the rich industrial heritage of the Ancoats district in Manchester. The extensions brief included rehearsal, performance, education and ancillary spaces for the Hallé Orchestra and Choir, complemented by a café space addressing the public realm.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson

The response is a stimulating building influenced by the proportions of the golden rectangle, conceived as a classically proportioned modernist metaphor of the existing listed building and informed by St. Peter’s existing ridge and eaves levels. The form of the extension is ‘cut and carved’ out of the solid, maximises daylight into the building and creates visual links with the public square. A robust handmade brick plinth at street level cradles the first floor rehearsal space, itself expressed as a weathering steel box with articulated fins making historical reference to the water tanks synonymous with the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson

Arranged over three floors, inclusively designed mixed-use spaces benefit from level access to the existing building through a series of sensitive connections, one of which incorporates a specially commissioned poem by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage cut into blackened steel. The rehearsal and practice rooms are unique floating ‘box in box’ rooms, totally isolated from the primary structural steel frame to prevent sound transfer and ensure the highest level of acoustic performance. The main rehearsal space features monolithic plaster diffusion panels at high level, finer solid oak fins at low level and adjustable acoustic curtains. Traditionally procured and constructed over 78 weeks to a challenging £4,700,000 budget, The Oglesby Centre contributes to the neighbourhood’s rich artisanal character and confidently forms the final centrepiece of the neighbourhood’s regeneration.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Manchester, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
stephenson STUDIO
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "The Oglesby Centre / stephenson STUDIO" 16 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937715/the-oglesby-centre-stephenson-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream