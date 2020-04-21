World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Norway
  5. Bore Service Building / Lie Øyen Arkitekter

Bore Service Building / Lie Øyen Arkitekter

Save this project
Bore Service Building / Lie Øyen Arkitekter

© Erik Sæter Jørgensen © Erik Sæter Jørgensen © Erik Sæter Jørgensen © Erik Sæter Jørgensen + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Norway
  • Design Team: Tai Grung, Kristoffer Øyen, Tanja Lie, Magnus Høyem et al
  • Clients: Statens Vegvesen / The Norwegian Public Roads Administration
  • Engineering: K. Apeland, v/Snorre Larsen
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen

Text description provided by the architects. Bores beach is a long, fine-grained sand beach with an infinite horizon out at sea, popular among local sunbathers, dog-walkers and surfers. We wanted the project to fit in with the local, site specific materials of the landscape and still have a specificity of its own. It is constructed in concrete and glass, a massive object that will weather over time. We wanted the building to highlight and frame the surrounding nature, and that the functionality of the building could ease and enhance the visitors experience of the beach.

Save this picture!
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen

The tourist road service building comprises of a series of features such as toilets, outdoor showers, sitting benches and waste management facilities. Each feature branches off from a main ramp, creating a set of angles that add spatial complexity to the otherwise minimal construction. Apart from concrete, the building incorporates few other materials: the walls and ceiling of the toilets are covered in aluminum boards. Additionally, frosted glass doors have been added to the toilets to allow daylight to enter during the day and to light up the exterior during night.

Save this picture!
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen

The geometric construction creates spaces for shelter from wind or rain, and the toilets are the only parts of the building that contains both floors, walls and ceiling. Throughout the construction, walls, ceiling or floor is left open to frame or emphasize a part of the landscape, the horizon or the sky.

Save this picture!
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen
© Erik Sæter Jørgensen

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Borestranda, 4352 Kleppe, Norway

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lie Øyen Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Norway
Cite: "Bore Service Building / Lie Øyen Arkitekter" 21 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937708/bore-service-building-lie-oyen-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream