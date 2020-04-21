Bore Service Building / Lie Øyen Arkitekter

+ 20

Design Team: Tai Grung, Kristoffer Øyen, Tanja Lie, Magnus Høyem et al

Clients: Statens Vegvesen / The Norwegian Public Roads Administration

Engineering: K. Apeland, v/Snorre Larsen

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bores beach is a long, fine-grained sand beach with an infinite horizon out at sea, popular among local sunbathers, dog-walkers and surfers. We wanted the project to fit in with the local, site specific materials of the landscape and still have a specificity of its own. It is constructed in concrete and glass, a massive object that will weather over time. We wanted the building to highlight and frame the surrounding nature, and that the functionality of the building could ease and enhance the visitors experience of the beach.

The tourist road service building comprises of a series of features such as toilets, outdoor showers, sitting benches and waste management facilities. Each feature branches off from a main ramp, creating a set of angles that add spatial complexity to the otherwise minimal construction. Apart from concrete, the building incorporates few other materials: the walls and ceiling of the toilets are covered in aluminum boards. Additionally, frosted glass doors have been added to the toilets to allow daylight to enter during the day and to light up the exterior during night.

The geometric construction creates spaces for shelter from wind or rain, and the toilets are the only parts of the building that contains both floors, walls and ceiling. Throughout the construction, walls, ceiling or floor is left open to frame or emphasize a part of the landscape, the horizon or the sky.