Jinan Greentown Financial Center / gad

Project Director: Yuhong Wang

Project Leader: Xiaoxia Wang

Architecture Design Team: Yuhong Wang, Xiaoxia Wang, Ling Su, Yuejie Chen

Structure Design Team: Damin Hu, Renqian Song, Guangman Wang, Xin Wang

Water Supply And Drainage: Wenjian Wu, Yaxuan Zhao

Hvac: Yi Qi, Yanjun Zhang, Zhenhuan Zhang, Jinniu Li

Electric: Baiqing Lu, Chuanpu Liu, Feiyu Ren

Curtain Wall Design: HEAD Construction Engineering Consulting Services and Jianghe Curtain Wall

Interior Design: Shenzhen JIANG & ASSOCIATES, Shanghai AUCH Space Design

Landscape Design: Cohere Design Co.,Ltd.

Client: Shandong Spacious Fortune Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. The verse of “A picturesque city surrounded by hills and lakes lined with lotus flowers and willow trees” is a vivid reflection of Jinan, also known as Quancheng (the city of springs). Its traditional downtown appearance now presents with changes. At the same time, traditions are being revitalized in the integration and interaction with the modern. Greentown Financial Center Project is located at the traditional downtown area of Jinan, facing Luoyuan Avenue in the north. It is surrounded by many traditional commercial buildings and traditional residential buildings in different forms. Like a new comer, the new and the old bring a variety of interest with the intersection of different architectural features.

Integrated Urban Design Strategy

With the architectural design strategy based on the balance of economy and urban tone, Greentown Financial Center adopts soothing and restraining forms to blend into the traditional downtown skyline. It does not emphasize too many changes to manifest the status, but seeks a dialogue and symbiosis with the surrounding buildings of different ages.

Greentown Financial Center is located on an L-shaped site with a short street frontage. Long and narrow on the east and west, its super-tall tower is 190 meters high. The building undertakes office and commercial functions. Limited by a width of 40 meters, it adopts block segmentation to extend the view of the interior landscape, ensuring the continuity of the view corridor between Thousand Buddhas Mountain and Daming Lake. The independent office block is connected to the main tower in a U-shaped manner, and the supporting apartments are located on the west side. The horizontal and vertical block relation sets off the tall and straight main building and the stretching group housing.

Architectural Expression, Material and Façade

The architectural expression further responds to the overall sense and extensibility of the building. The facade is endowed with a simple vertical metallic line, which is closely matched with the building's glass material and adds an elaborate shadow relation. While enriching the expression of the building, the pressure brought by the building volume is weakened on the approachable scale to create a modest and pleasant frontage interface. In addition, the green design principle that conforms to the local climate conditions is applied. Air layer is arranged between the external facade unit type interior breathing double-layer curtain wall and independent ventilation system is configured to achieve the effect of temperature sensing control and provide a high-quality office environment with moderate energy consumption.

Organically Related Spatial Sequence

Complex buildings usually have a strong crowd adsorption effect, and the interaction between the crowd and the place can catalyze the spatial vitality. Such organic connection also improves the richness of the place. Greentown Financial Center not only defines the site but also considers the organic connection of the building.

In addition to the modern business office space, the architects also set out from the openness of the interior and adopt a U-shaped composite semi-open inner courtyard to accommodate spaces with strong shared social functions like commercial shopping, reception and negotiation, office and rest areas. The building adopts the form and space of low form coefficient, overhead bottom and north-south connection, and optimizes the micro-climate environment factors such as wind and light in the office yard.

From the commercial office to the traffic, the building is no longer a single framed function, but tends to be a diversified site. The commercial space on the ground floor of the building is opened up, thus providing a north-south pedestrian passage for the citizens around Dongshefang and effectively connecting the urban space with the streamline organization. The square is for people to stay, exercise, talk and conduct other rich daily activities. Beyond the defined site, "boundary effect" is created among the relationship between the building, the residents and the city.

Conclusion

When the height of buildings refreshes people's imagination of skyscrapers again and again, skyscrapers also witness the metabolism of cities as witnesses of the Times. In the bustling LuoYuan Avenue, Greentown Financial Center and the ancient city landscape, traffic and crowd reflect each other. In the morning and at night, the building is like a sculpture stretching out, silently witnessing the vitality of Jinan.