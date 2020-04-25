Tianyi International Car City / Sunyat Architecture Design

+ 33

Architect In Charge: Min Zhang

Program Design Team: Yi Yuan, Dekai Kong, Yutong Yu, Xiaonan Zhang, Zikun Wang, Tengfei Wang, Ye Lin

Architectural Design Team: Yan Wu, Yanhua Yan, Xia Ye, Shanjie Gao, Yanyan Zhang, Zhangwei Zhang, Hongfeng Hu, Yong Yang

Structural Design Team: Xingong Huangm Yingling Song, Zheng Sha, Ping Zhang, Sen Gao, Xiaodi Zhang, Zhen Wang, Fang Lu, Rong Lv

Mep Design Team: Weimin Zhu, Hongmei Ding, Ting Wu, Li Jing, Chao Sun, Kaihua Qiu, Wenjia Yu, Lu Lu, Zongbing Huang, Qiong Wang

Technical Support Team: Yumei Zhu, Xiaohong Wang, Bin Zhao, Hong Jiang, Ying Chen, Gang Chen, Minqiang Ha, Haicheng Tao

Landscape: Nanjing Donghou Landscape Co., Ltd

Defense Equipment: Nanjing Jiucheng civil defense equipment Co., Ltd

Construction: Nanjing No.8 Counstruction & Installation Engineering Co., Ltd

Curtain Wall: Jiangsu Jiongyuan Decorative Curtain Wall Engineering Co., Ltd

Lighting: Jiangsu Haotianlong Group Co., Ltd . Lishui No.1 Branch

Intellegence Design: Jiangsu langlun Internet of things Technology Co., Ltd

Client: NanJing Tianli Property Co., Ltd

Save this picture! inner space and sunken courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of 2019, Tianyi International Car City, the first large-scale complex with automobile as its theme in Lishui, Nanjing, officially opened. As the first automobile life theme square of 100,000 m2 in Lishui, Tianyi International Car City will surely bring new opportunities for the development of automobile sales and service industry in Lishui region and its surrounding areas, which has far-reaching significance for further optimizing the local industrial structure. With the strong support of the government, the project will cover Lishui, face the main city of Nanjing, connect with the fashion trend of the international automobile industry, and become a new landmark of Lishui.

Landmark industrial park full of "experience"

The Car City covers the whole cycle of automobile chain. For the citizens living in Lishui, it is more like a city complex with automobile as the theme.

The Car city has not only formed a one-stop service chain with new car exhibition & sales, second-hand car sales, automobile decoration and assembly, beauty, testing and licensing, but also has complete life and business services, restaurants, entertainment, hotels, coffee shops, cultural experience, child care, and etc., forming a new regional business circle based on automobile.

Lishui Tianyi International Car City provides a one-stop closed-loop service of the whole automobile industry chain. Lishui automobile management office moved in as a whole, forming a one-stop service of new car exhibition & sales, second-hand car sales, automobile decoration and assembly, beauty and testing, which contains all kinds of automobile related services.

Entering the park is like being in a theme amusement park where you can experience the whole experience without alighting. According to different target needs, different route guidance will guide customers to complete the whole service experience. A glance at the boring feeling of the traditional industrial park, when vehicles enter the park, they feel not only the fashionable business atmosphere and high-quality service supporting, but also the wonderful "car line".

The sunken square mainly contains the used-car market related business. Including, auto car beauty, maintenance planning, licensing inspection, photo-taking, business acceptance and examination room in new car licensing area, testing under vehicle testing path and environmental protection testing, etc.

Compare to a traditional industrial park, the Tianyi International Car City is more like a barrier-free facilities designed with cars as the main body, it’s full of surprises for experiencers.

Composite and unified functional layout

The Tianli square is located in the south of the Tianyi International Car City. As a connection, the designer hopes to continue the business experience of Tianli square in phase I to the atmosphere of the automobile city in phase II.

The planning structure of the park adopts the concept of "one axis and two areas". "One axis" refers to the north and south axis of Tianli square, and "two areas" refers to commercial, auto exhibition & sales and auto parts decoration areas.

The architect arranged the new car exhibition and sales center on the third floor above the ground in the northeast corner of the site to create the city interface and landmark image of Lishui. At the same time, the second-hand car exhibition and sales center is placed on the underground floor and the first floor on the west side of the south side of the automobile city, which is connected with the sunken square.

Vehicle-related integrated supporting service functions, such as vehicle management office and vehicle detection center, are uniformly set in the east-central position of the site. Auto Parts & beauty services are arranged along the south side of the plot, forming a dynamic business street with the Central Plaza building.

The two-story podium on the west side of the north and the first underground floor serve as supporting commercial retail, which can fully use the city's commercial interface. The two towers bear the functions of hotel and office respectively. The highest level in the south is also for office use. The main entrance of the hotel is located in the South Commercial Street, and the office entrance is arranged along the west side of the plot.

The well connection of the interior and the central and sunken squares, created an double first-floor image.

This composite functional layout considering industry and urban supporting services is a natural result of combining the needs of developer, government and urban services.

Automobile culture throughout

Automobile is not only the theme of Tianyi International Car City but also the inspiration source of the image.

During the design of Tianyi International Car City, architects hope to incorporate the style of fashion, cool and industrial sense into the facade design of the building. Through a variety of architectural details, create a rich architectural image.

The whole project adopts a simple modern facade style. The design focuses on the volume sense of the building, which echoes with the automobile elements through the building bite and dynamic shape.

Streamlined lines and bite shape, as well as the irregular skin used in the building skirt, are the biggest characteristics of the automobile city architectural form.

The main building adopts the outer skin perforated plate to form a rhythmic and more integrated volume. At the same time, led and other material elements are added to make the business more dynamic and iconic.

The simple and dynamic form, the characteristic and atmospheric material application form the landmark building image of the Lishui portal.

With the appearance of Tianyi International Car City, the symbiosis of "production" and "city" has become a real scene that can be close to. It has taken a great step in the harmonious integration of people and cars, industry and city.