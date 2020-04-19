House Bettlach / Tormen Architekten AG

-
Architects: Tormen Architekten AG
- Area: 645.0 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
-
-
Lead Architect: Reto Tormen
-
Landscape Architects: Rennhard Gartenbau AG
Text description provided by the architects. This cubic detached house was built on a beautiful hillside in Bettlach. The parcel in a central, well developed location was parceled out from a larger piece of land - in the spirit of compact construction.
The living level is attached to the upper cantilevered, light-flooded wooden pavilion, the sleeping level to the lower, solid concrete structure. the quality of the spatial arrangement is optimally staged by a spacious loggia.
The cube should appear as a single storey from the northern access situation. the south facade in the direction of the slope then illustrates the volumetry in its entire two-story expression.