House Bettlach / Tormen Architekten AG

House Bettlach / Tormen Architekten AG

© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bettlach, Switzerland
  • Lead Architect: Reto Tormen
  • Landscape Architects: Rennhard Gartenbau AG
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

Text description provided by the architects. This cubic detached house was built on a beautiful hillside in Bettlach. The parcel in a central, well developed location was parceled out from a larger piece of land - in the spirit of compact construction.

© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

The living level is attached to the upper cantilevered, light-flooded wooden pavilion, the sleeping level to the lower, solid concrete structure. the quality of the spatial arrangement is optimally staged by a spacious loggia.

© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

The cube should appear as a single storey from the northern access situation. the south facade in the direction of the slope then illustrates the volumetry in its entire two-story expression.

© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

Tormen Architekten AG
Cite: "House Bettlach / Tormen Architekten AG" 19 Apr 2020. ArchDaily.

