Australia Withdraws from the 2020 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! Courtesy of Australian Institute of Architects

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced it will no longer participate in the 2020 Venice Biennale. Last month, organizers postponed the event's opening until August in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Australia’s exhibition, titled In Between, was to be curated by creative directors Tristan Wong and Jefa Greenaway, and it aimed to explore connections between indigenous cultures across Australia and the South Pacific.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Australian Institute of Architects

The Institute has stated that, "The rapidly changing and escalating situation regarding COVID-19 has made it impossible for us to plan for the exhibition, as the health and safety of our staff, members, partners and volunteers is our main priority. We know that COVID-19 is presenting architects with significant financial and economic challenges. Therefore we are going to reallocate our resources to fund initiatives to help support our members as they navigate through this crisis. We thank our Creative Directors Tristan Wong and Jefa Greenaway, and the entire creative team, for their hard work and commitment to the project."

The 17 Venice Biennale was originally scheduled to begin in May. It has been postponed and will be held from August 29th through November 29th, as announced on the event's website.

News via Australian Institute of Architects