World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Seattle Design Festival Set to Open this August

Seattle Design Festival Set to Open this August

Save this article
Seattle Design Festival Set to Open this August

The Seattle Design Festival is currently set to open this August. Presented by Design in Public and AIA Seattle, The festival celebrates its tenth anniversary at a pivotal moment in the life of American cities. This year’s festival theme, “It’s About Time,” invites audiences to ponder our past, present, and future as we all reflect on what our opportunities are at this unique moment in history.

Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival + 11

As the organizers state, "Dramatic change is all around us: beyond coronavirus, urban communities are struggling with economic and social inequities, environmental stress, and political polarization that all demand urgent action. It’s worth asking - how did we get here and what can we do differently over the next decade?" This year, festival designers, architects, partners and participants are exploring:

  • What can the architecture and design field be proud of from the last decade, and what opportunities did we miss?
  • Where should we invest our time now to build fulfilling lives for everyone in the future?
  • What will the next decade hold, and how should the design community respond?

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival
Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival

The Seattle Design Festival will run from August 15 - 23.

News via Seattle Design Festival

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Seattle Design Festival Set to Open this August" 22 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937601/seattle-design-festival-set-to-open-this-august/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream