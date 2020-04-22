Seattle Design Festival Set to Open this August

Save this picture! Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival

The Seattle Design Festival is currently set to open this August. Presented by Design in Public and AIA Seattle, The festival celebrates its tenth anniversary at a pivotal moment in the life of American cities. This year’s festival theme, “It’s About Time,” invites audiences to ponder our past, present, and future as we all reflect on what our opportunities are at this unique moment in history.

As the organizers state, "Dramatic change is all around us: beyond coronavirus, urban communities are struggling with economic and social inequities, environmental stress, and political polarization that all demand urgent action. It’s worth asking - how did we get here and what can we do differently over the next decade?" This year, festival designers, architects, partners and participants are exploring:

What can the architecture and design field be proud of from the last decade, and what opportunities did we miss?

Where should we invest our time now to build fulfilling lives for everyone in the future?

What will the next decade hold, and how should the design community respond?

Save this picture! Courtesy of Seattle Design Festival

The Seattle Design Festival will run from August 15 - 23.

