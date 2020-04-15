A Closer Look at the Chinese Hospitals Built to Control the COVID-19 Pandemic

While an overwhelming majority of the world is still fighting against COVID-19, the economic and social situation in China has shown an beginning signs of return to a new normal way of life in the recent weeks. In another sign of good news, the Chinese government recently announced announced that the two hospitals in Wuhan that were built from ground up within 10 days would close on April 15th and the remaining 30 patients will be transferred to other hospitals in Wuhan to receive further treatment. Other regions of China have followed similar steps, also announcing the closure of temporary hospitals, showing a positive sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is finally being defeated where it first began.

We've compiled a list with the temporary hospitals constructed in the first two months of 2020, designed specifically to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms. In total, China constructed more than 30 temporary hospitals built across the country. The speed at which these medical facilities were built was achieved through the hard work of tens of thousands of people working around the clock.

Wuhan

Leishenshan Hospital / Central-South Architectural Design Institute

Leishenshan Hospital is located near the Huangjia Lake, Jiangxia District, Wuhan. It was originally planned to add 1,500 beds and accommodate 2,000 medical staff in two separate buildings upon 75,000 square meters. Construction began on January 26, the first isolation ward was completed on February 1, and the hospital accepted the first patients and staff only one week later.

Huoshenshan Hospital / CITIC General Institute of Architectural Design and Research

The construction of Wuhan Caidian Huoshenshan Hospital started on January 23, and was coordinated by four contractor groups- China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, Wuhan Construction Engineering, Wuhan Municipal Construction Group, and Hanyang Municipal Construction Group. The hospital was quickly built because of its modular structure which provided a housing-like form for each unit. With a site area of ​​34,000 square meters,this hospital t can accommodate up to 1,000 patients. Huoshenshan Hospital was put into operation on February 2 and patients were officially admitted the following day

Temporary Hospitals / Hanyang Municipal Design Institute

On February 3, Wuhan began constructing three temporary hospitals in Wuhan Hongshan Stadium, Wuhan Salon, and Wuhan International Convention and Exhibition Center. The following day, the city received positive news, that the surrounding areas would build eight additional temporary hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. In total, these 11 temporary hospitals were used to treat patients who were battling pneumonia as a result of infected by Coronavirus in different areas of Wuhan.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) mobile medical system, consists of multiple temporary hospitals that are widely used in various emergency treatments and times of national crisis. The temporary hospital is generally composed of medical functional units, ward units, and technical support units. These wards are modular sanitary units that house many functions including emergency treatment, surgical treatment, and clinical testing. According to government's standard, a temporary hospital needs be separated by partitions, each separate zone contains ​​50 beds, with one nurse station for every 250 beds. The doctor-patient workflow is completely independent, and the sewage from the site is treated separately.

Nanjing

Nanjing Public Health Medical Center Contingency Project / Southeast University Architectural Design and Research Institute

This temporary hospital contains two-rows of mobile dwellings with a total 288 contingency isolated wards and one healthcare workers building. The project also includes infrastructure such as roads, water supply and drainage, street lighting, and public infrastructure, which help to receive and treat the COVID-19 patients. The project design process only took 24 hours for schematic design and three days for the construction drawings. The medical center was been completed within 14 days, a true representation of the efficiency that the city of Nanjing is known for.

Xi’an

Xi’an Public Health Medical Center Project / China Northwest Architecture Design and research Institute Co. LTD

The Xi’an Public Health Medical Center's nine wards and one ICU department began accepting patients on February 3rd. Each treatment area is divided into wards, with a variety of medical departments providing efficient staffing for different departments including practitioners, nurses, examination, radiology, pharmacy, laboratory, etc. The three buildings of this medical center were designed and constructed within 20 days.

Zhengzhou

Zhengzhou Qiboshan Hospital / China Construction Seventh Engineering Division. CORP. LTD

As the designated hospital for treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia in Zhengzhou, the Zhengzhou version of “Xiao Tang Shan” was built in 10 days- a startling 5 days ahead of schedule. The total gross floor area is 26,210 square meters, including the renovation of an over 7,000 square meter existing outpatient building, and the construction of an 11,65 square meter new inpatient ward that holds 800 beds.

Save this picture! © Henan Construction Industry Labor Management Institute

Weihai

Weihai Chest Hospital Expansion Project

After 15 days of construction, Weihai Chest Hospital was completed and put into use on February 12th, covering a total area of about 43,500㎡ (60 acres). The expansion project plans to accommodate 300 patients and is equipped with an inspection and quarantine units, a treatment ward, a co-office area, a general ward, a rest area for medical staff, and a catering facility.

Fuqing

The newly-built infected hospital area

The newly-built infected hospital area in city of Fuqing sits adjacent to the main hospital area of the City Hospital of Fuqing. The entire area, split into two phases, is around 8,100 square meters and contains 200 beds for patients. Among them, the first phase of the project covers an area of 3,000 square meters, including a 1,300-square-meter outpatient building and a 1,700-square-meter isolation area, which provides an additional 45 beds. The second phase of the project is under rapid construction, which, upon completion, could provide additional 155 beds and become the largest-scale infectious disease ward in the area.

Shenzhen

The Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen Temporary Stay-in Observation Ward

As the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen second stage project is under intensive construction, the first temporary stay-in observation ward specially for treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 in Shenzhen will soon be completed. Constructed with the idea to plan ahead before the crisis overwhelmed the healthcare system, the ward started construction on January 25th, and the first 30 beds had been put into use on February 7th. When the second stage construction of the hospital is finished, an additional 1,000 beds will be available. The overall capacity of the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen will be 2,600 beds, more than the total number of beds provided by Wuhan Leishenshan and Huoshenshan Hospital combined. Today, the total number of confirmed cases in Shenzhen reported are 419 cases, but The Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen is well prepared for all patients, in the case of a virus resurgence.