Casa Lucciola Renovation / Rafael Schmid Architekten

© Rafael Schmid © Rafael Schmid © Rafael Schmid © Rafael Schmid + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Corippo, Switzerland
  • Design Team: Rafael Schmid / Michael Schmid
  • Consultants: Franco Patà
  • Collaborators: Giancarlo Berri, Davide Foletta
© Rafael Schmid
Text description provided by the architects. The project site is located in Corippo - the smallest municipality in Switzerland located in the Italian part of the country. Corippo is a renovation project, revitalizing and converting an animal barn - originally built around 1850 - into a cozy and fully sustainable holiday home.

© Rafael Schmid
Ground floor plan
© Rafael Schmid
As the inner spaces are quite tight, every inch of the house is considered as storage space. Especially the cupboards under the stairs have been proven as a really convenient solution. Throughout the whole interior, a simple material palette is used, as all the finishes are made out of timber panels to provide a sense of simplicity and an inviting environment.

© Rafael Schmid
© Rafael Schmid
The home is fully self-sustaining. The electricity is generated through solar panels and water is directly taken out of a freshwater spring that flows next to the houses. The design supports the modern-day lifestyle in a secluded location while embracing engagement with the surrounding nature. 

© Rafael Schmid
