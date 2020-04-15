World
Koka House / Hearth Architects

Koka House / Hearth Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Yoshitaka Kuga
  • Design Team: Hearth Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located at the end of T junction and surrounded by roads on three sides. The client wants to open a small coffee shop in the future. So, I made two delta roofs like a coffee shop in a mountain hut. One space is for private and the another is for half public. I connected the two spaces gently.

Arrangement Plan
Arrangement Plan
There’re an open kitchen which the client can use for a coffee shop in the future and floor mold living in the first space. There’re a living , plumbing ,and living space, where the client can protect privacy. I clarified the line of flow for life. I could make a house where the client can protect privacy but where the half public space and the city are connected each other gently.

The exterior appearance with two delta roofs of the house is icon in the town. The trees in the garden will grow thickly and external wall by the burned cedar will decay well. The house will blend with the street when the client open a coffee shop in the future.

About this office
Hearth Architects
Office

