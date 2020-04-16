Minakuchi House / Hearth Architects

+ 15

Lead Architects: Yoshitaka Kuga

Design Team: Hearth Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The land is 7 meters wide in north and south 36 meters deep in east and west. It's a strip of land. However, the clients hope simple layout and they're particular about the link of inside and outside in south where we can get light. So I pulled the house to north and I made simple long and narrow layout.

Besides, I made an inner court in south. I imitate fna-ishi and useless small trees by simple against a backdrop of RC wall by circular wooden. It's like a picture when we see inside of the house. The clients can enjoy the change of time and seasons inside of house. Because the house is like a picture which adopt nature well.