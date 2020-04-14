Shironishi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno

Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The house was planned on a site near Nagoya Castle. Clients' main requests were two or more parking spaces and a large terrace where family could enjoy barbecue. Piloti was inevitable from the size of the site.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Save this picture! Ground and first floor plans

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

After that, how to secure a large terrace with privacy and a future children's room for the three young sons was a major issue in this plan. The plan I found placed the stairs in the center of the house for the shortest sequence.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Therefore, the staircase is at the center of the house, so it has a more iconic design. One step at a time, the blocks of wood were machined out and piled up into a spiral staircase. By making the thick walled columns in Piloti and the balconies protruding on the terrace, I created a brutal architecture that can only be made of concrete.