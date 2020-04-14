Shironishi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

-
Architects: Tomoaki Uno Architects
- Area: 105.0 m²
- Year: 2015
-
Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno
-
Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The house was planned on a site near Nagoya Castle. Clients' main requests were two or more parking spaces and a large terrace where family could enjoy barbecue. Piloti was inevitable from the size of the site.
After that, how to secure a large terrace with privacy and a future children's room for the three young sons was a major issue in this plan. The plan I found placed the stairs in the center of the house for the shortest sequence.
Therefore, the staircase is at the center of the house, so it has a more iconic design. One step at a time, the blocks of wood were machined out and piled up into a spiral staircase. By making the thick walled columns in Piloti and the balconies protruding on the terrace, I created a brutal architecture that can only be made of concrete.