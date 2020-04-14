World
Shironishi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Shironishi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno
  • Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The house was planned on a site near Nagoya Castle. Clients' main requests were two or more parking spaces and a large terrace where family could enjoy barbecue. Piloti was inevitable from the size of the site.

Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects
Ground and first floor plans
Ground and first floor plans
East and West elevation
East and West elevation
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

After that, how to secure a large terrace with privacy and a future children's room for the three young sons was a major issue in this plan. The plan I found placed the stairs in the center of the house for the shortest sequence.

Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Therefore, the staircase is at the center of the house, so it has a more iconic design. One step at a time, the blocks of wood were machined out and piled up into a spiral staircase. By making the thick walled columns in Piloti and the balconies protruding on the terrace, I created a brutal architecture that can only be made of concrete.

Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects
Courtesy of Tomoaki Uno Architects

Tomoaki Uno Architects
Cite: "Shironishi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937479/shironishi-house-tomoaki-uno-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

