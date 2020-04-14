Boolean Birdhouse / Phoebe Says Wow Architects

+ 23

Lead Architects: Shihhwa Hung, Phoebe Wen

Construction: Wood Art Studio

Engineering: A.S Studio

Client: Parks and Street Lights Office, Taipei City Government

Text description provided by the architects. As a Flower Festival pavilion located in the remote mountains, it's our belief that we can enhance visitors' experiences by drawing local birds closer to people. Hence, the design was rooted from this birdhouse concept, which also led to that family and home is where one found love and awesomeness yet along with complications.

Our design rooted from this narrative and re-interpreted it by stacking five individual houses while removing the overlapped area to create a booleaned interior which conveys unique spatial experiences from its complex geometries and wooden structures. One might even notices there are seven peculiar boxes with opening on the facades. Yes, a house for both people and birds under one roof!

We hope visitors enjoy this little surprise. As for the facade design, wood shingles made of Taiwania, a cypress tree, were arranged with various patterns as well as bark finishes to give a natural presence as a wood cabin also as birdhouses which blends into its surroundings.

The interior is mainly for sheltering and exhibition, in which one may find a cosy position to enjoy a moment of meditation. The circulation is curated to have visitors entering from two different entrances on the opposite side shaping different vantage points to appreciate the spatial characters.

Since the interior space is semi-disconnected, visitors are expected to engage both inside and outside of the building to complete the experience which makes more sense for a project in such specific location. Projection mapping is an integrated art form presenting fantastic visual drama promoting nature conservation awareness which mutually enhancing the design propaganda.