World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. UR House / Semiotic Arsitek

UR House / Semiotic Arsitek

Save this project
UR House / Semiotic Arsitek

© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma © Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma © Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma © Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma + 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kecamatan Pasar Minggu, Indonesia
  • Architects: Semiotic Arsitek
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Acor, Cisangkan, Mowilex, Roman Ceramics, Subway Tile, Trimble, ZWCAD
  • Architect In Charge: Sandi Baratama, Niko Adiatma
  • Design Team: Andre Rachmana
  • Clients: Ulfa Rachmanissa, Rizki Pratama
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

Text description provided by the architects. UR House is a house for couples with their two children in Ampera, surrounded by dense residential areas in Jakarta, Indonesia. The house with a budget of 600 million rupiahs (37.700 dollars) was developed by utilizing the height of the existing land contour, about 1.5 meters from the road. Cut & Fill land becomes the main strategy to divide zoning service activities on the ground floor with private activities on the upper floor. To reduce the budget, the space program is designed simply without a lot of walls.

Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
Save this picture!
Section perspective
Section perspective
Save this picture!
Front elevation
Front elevation
Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

The facade of the building with 2 saddle roofs side by side becomes the identity of this house. The mass of the right-hand side of the building is more massive as the private space of the main bedroom, while the left-side mass is transparent as a semi-public space such as the family room and dining room. Limited land, making this residence designed in a compact so that it can meet all the needs that exist.

Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

This house maximizes sunlight entering the building by making the building mass not stick to the wall. By giving a distance from the wall and a little cantilever forward in the right side mass gives the impression of floating. The main entrance is designed to camouflage to resemble a window frame to maintain the privacy of the house from the road. The front garden is made with sloping fields to give a fresh and authentic impression.

Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Semiotic Arsitek
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "UR House / Semiotic Arsitek" 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937389/ur-house-semiotic-arsitek/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream