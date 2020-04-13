Fuyang Upper River Side Urban Experience Area / Landao Design

+ 29

Architect In Charge: Zhuoquan Tu

Design Team: Guowei Li, Qinghua Zhou, Chongyi Zhao, Qinhong Zhao, Xiaoyue Zheng, Guanqi Pu

Client: R&F PROPERTIES, WANTOU REAL ESTATE

Structural Design : R&F PROPERTIES East China Design Institute, Zhejiang Jia Wei

Landscape Design : Landao Design

Construction: Jiangsu Bargreen Landscape Engineering Co.,Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the delta area of Fuyang City, East of Ying River. Since the 1970s, Ying River assumed the role of shipping and harbor. After historical evolution, its long history has bred the civilization and vitality of the coastline. Bases on history, project integrates urban park and community entrance to sets up a three-dimensional traffic mode.

There are three main challenges to be consider: first, how to activate innovation of the city; second, how to bring popularity to the area； third, how to sort out complex traffic flow lines. Starting from the dimension of time shuttle and art freshmen, the scheme uses geometric elements to intangible design logic.

Light was put into the function of runway and footpath as a bridge，and grass was sloped to shape the site into an interesting exploration terrain. After design, all ages can find their fun here，couples can take a walk and talk with each other，elders can dance and socialize. Here become a multi scene and multi-functional space.

The project has established a multi scene and multi-functional aggregation space, which is not only the community entrance place and the space for gathering people at the entrance, but also the space for citizens to gather activities. In the future, it is also the joint connecting the road embankment and the river bank, which provides a reference case for solving the lack of vitality of the local city and forms a new community city relationship chain.

It has successfully made the crowd happy to participate. We have designed many places and facilities for participation here, including lawn for running, terrain for skateboarding Park, waterscape facilities for treading water and playing with water, as well as famous art sculptures for participation. Children regard this place as a park to give full play to children's interests. Couples can take a walk here and talk with the elderly. You can dance and socialize here, and all ages can find their own fun here.

These fun will be engraved in people's hearts, making people more willing to be close to similar outdoor places. The surrounding supporting facilities, similar to light meals, beverage stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, etc., will also be developed, and eventually bring a virtuous cycle of urban vitality creation.