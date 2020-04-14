World
The Byron House / Paul Uhlmann Architects

The Byron House / Paul Uhlmann Architects

© Andy Macpherson Studio © Andy Macpherson Studio © Andy Macpherson Studio © Andy Macpherson Studio + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Byron Bay, Australia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  445.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andy Macpherson Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Eco Outdoor, Fisher & Paykel, Inlite, Reece, Stovax, Brand unknown - timber cladding internally and internal ceilings, Brightgreen, CM Garage Doors, Hartnett & Sons Stonemasons, Hutchinsons Tile Centre, Queensland Timber Flooring, Vanguard Blinds, Vintec
  • Design Team: Paul Uhlmann Architects
  • Builder: Todd Knaus Constructions
  • Engineering: Westera Partners
  • Landscape: Lime Landscapes
  • Furniture : Kate Sacks Design
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This generous family home intended to encapsulate what it means to live in Byron Bay. This concept saw the creation of an open and ‘relaxed’ residence, that was still site responsive and outward looking yet sheltered and warm. All main living spaces were arranged along a central spine that cascaded down the slope of the site, with the same earthy, natural materials used both internally and externally.

© Andy Macpherson Studio
Section
Section
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Through a stepping sequence from the entry, the spine links the arrival of the kitchen, living, terrace, pool and lawn space for the client’s children below. The family room, nestled in to a sunken lounge with built-in bespoke furniture, frames views to the treetops and Bay below on either side of a stone fireplace, while nestling in to the existing landscape. Accessed through oversized sliding doors adjacent, the outdoor terrace provides a generous and open negative-space off the otherwise intimate internal living areas. This was to seamlessly blend the threshold between indoors and out and be predominately left open to make the most of the year-long enjoyable climate. A centralised kitchen allows for view to the recreational areas, including the suspended library over the pool, a space for the family to curl-up with a book or the children to complete their homework.  

© Andy Macpherson Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Australian local materials were used both internally, externally and within the landscape to compliment the nature reserve adjacent and views surrounding. Two louvred boxes over the open split-level areas were broken by the centralised spine as read from the street. The boxes were used to frame views to the lighthouse and beach beyond with linear dark cladding for a recessive exterior. Striking mechanical louvres were used for privacy, security and ventilation.   

© Andy Macpherson Studio

Cite: "The Byron House / Paul Uhlmann Architects" 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937351/the-byron-house-paul-uhlmann-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

