World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Banfield House / Fabrizio Pugliese

Banfield House / Fabrizio Pugliese

Save this project
Banfield House / Fabrizio Pugliese

© Federico kulekdjian © Federico kulekdjian © Federico kulekdjian © Federico kulekdjian + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Argentina
  • Architects: Fabrizio Pugliese
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Federico kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Weber, FV Ferrum, Microcolor, Petrilac, Piazza
  • Lead Architect: Fabrizio Pugliese
  • Design Team: Julieta Lettieri, Floriana Chab
  • Construction: Atenea Construcciones
  • Landscape: Andrea Maldonado
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located within the first ring of the conurbation, in the town of Banfield, Lomas de Zamora (one of the five districts with the highest population density in the Buenos Aires Conurbation). Nevertheless, the intervention takes place in a low- density residential area with a landscape that is commonly seen in the outskirts of the city.

Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian

The request arises with the aim of restructuring the typology in order to improve its living conditions and readapting  it to its inhabitants’ needs (a couple with two daughters, two jobs, two cars and several visits from friends).

Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian

Said house is a small chalet compacted in the ground floor, closely related to the suburbanization process, with several reforms over time, with no clear strategy and negative livability consequences. Some of them being the lack of natural lighting, a bedroom without ventilation/air circulation, a single and small bathroom, the lack of a place with shade, the movement between the bedrooms and the public area overlapped, among other constructive pathologies.

Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian

The proposal focuses on preserving the resistant exterior walls (30cm thick) and emptying the interior, getting rid of all the partition walls and suspended ceilings in order to take advantage of the available height that was hidden. Once the space was empty, a wooden device was used to fit the bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, closets and a mezzanine in the same architectural piece. This piece extends 2 meters outside the pre-existing limits of the house and a concrete slab with a roof garden  is added so as to generate a gallery towards the back. The second operation was a break in the roof so as to allow sunlight to enter and let the hot air out during summer.

Save this picture!
© Federico kulekdjian
© Federico kulekdjian

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Fabrizio Pugliese
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Banfield House / Fabrizio Pugliese" [Casa Banfield / Fabrizio Pugliese] 21 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937349/banfield-house-fabrizio-pugliese/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream